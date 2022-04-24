Animal Crackers Junior performers to bring high-energy fun lakeside in Racine

RACINE — The second annual Animal Crackers Junior concert series will be held at the Racine Zoo, located at 2131 N. Main St., just north of downtown Racine.

Special kid-friendly performances will be taking place at the Zoo’s amphitheater overlooking the lakefront.

On Friday, July 15, the Chicago Honey Bear Dancers kick off the series. The night also includes a variety song and dance show, a kids dance workshop and a meet/greet/autograph post-show.

Juggler Jason Kollum opens for musical puppet show Miss Jamie's Farm Friday, Aug. 12.

Both dates will run from 6-8:15 p.m., with the concerts starting at 7 p.m.

“We are a great place to take children during the day, and again this year, we are a great place to take them at night. These exciting kid concerts are just the ticket to enjoy a nice summer night by the lake. I am so excited for the Animal Crackers Junior concerts this season!” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo.

Chicago Honey Bear Dancers perform a spectacular, high-energy song-and-dance show featuring a superstar singer from "American Idol" and popular hits from the 1950s to today.

The July 15 Kids Dance Workshop will be all about anti-bullying. Guests can learn popular dance moves from seasoned professionals that perform worldwide, perform what they learn for family and friends, and learn the important message of "Be a BUDDY not a bully."

On Aug. 12, Jason Kollum’s Rock n’ Roll Variety Juggling Show features huge balancing and juggling stunts, cool skills with spinning balls, frisbees and a variety of audience interaction.

Miss Jamie from the Farm takes young kids and their families on an imaginative musical adventure to her "farm," where they learn values like hard work, healthy eating, and being kind to animals and each other. With the help of farm animal puppets and songs both familiar and new, Miss Jamie's Farm kids' music show will leave everyone stomping their boots and hollering for more fruits and veggies.

Families will enter the event with lawn chairs and blankets in hand. Guests are able to set up anywhere they desire on the lawn in front of the stage.

From lawn games to crafts, the families will have a plethora of activities to enjoy before the music performances even begin.

Across from the amphitheater's lawn, food and beverage options available for purchase will be lined up under tents to keep the kids and adults alike full of energy for the concert.

The artists will frequently walk through the crowd and engage with the audience.

Tickets are $10 per person for each concert in advance, and $15 at the gate. Admission for children ages 2 and younger is free.

For more information, go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers-jr.