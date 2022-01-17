Another set of tamarin twins for Racine Zoo

RACINE — Once again, twin emperor tamarin infants have been born to Amelie and Pitino at the Racine Zoo.

Amelie, the mother, was herself born at the Racine Zoo, and these offspring represent the pair’s fifth and sixth in the past three years. The babies, born on Dec. 22, 2021, are doing fantastically.

“We are so excited to welcome yet another generation of tamarins,” said Aszya Summers, curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education at the Racine Zoo.

Tamarins are squirrel-sized monkeys that typically dwell in trees.

The zoo is one of three that are currently successfully breeding emperor tamarins. The newborn twins are the thirteenth and fourteen offspring born at the Racine Zoo since breeding efforts took off in the 2010s.

This success, among others, has led the Racine Zoo’s primary primate specialist, Crystal Champeau, to be a part of the new world monkey Taxon Advisory Group, and serve as a resource to tamarin keepers across the country.

Recently, Amelie’s father, Marquis, and brothers, Jacques and Pierre, moved to the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona to a new home, as males would disperse in the wild. This made plenty of room in their home for the new little ones.

Raising tamarins is a family affair, especially with twins. Babies are often found riding on the backs of their mother or father as they jump through the branches of their home.

The older siblings — Vinny, Valentino, Debby Lou, and Mattessich — are also taking part in rearing the offspring and participating in their care while gaining valuable parenting experience themselves.

“We are proud to be a part of the emperor tamarin Species Survival Plan, and our ability to continue to contribute to the sustainability of this species,” Summers said.

Currently, people can visit all eight tamarins on exhibit at the Vanishing Kingdom building at the Racine Zoo.

As the babies grow, they will start to venture off their family members’ backs and wander the exhibit themselves.

While they’re still small, watch the Zoo’s social media for a gender reveal once the gender of the twins is confirmed, and for a chance to vote on their names.