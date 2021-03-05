'Antigone' production by UW-Whitewater students goes live March 8

WHITEWATER — The next virtual performance by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance is a classic play by Sophocles.

“Antigone” can be streamed Monday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.

In the final chronological installment of the tale of Oedipus and his offspring, Antigone is torn between the laws of gods and men when she is forbidden from giving her fallen brother a proper burial.

The cast includes lead actress Jamie Love in the role of Antigone; Bryce Giammo as Creon; Robbie Chelius as Haemon; Megan Wroblewski as Ismene; Ivy Steege as Tiresias; Michael Garcia as Watchman; Katie Aldred as Eurydice and a chorus member; and Erin McKee, Natalie Meikle, Molly Wanless and Anna Tolle as chorus members.

The performance of the historical Greek drama will feature the world premiere of new compositions by student composer Jace Banasik.

A senior majoring in music, Banasik is serving the composer and sound designer for “Antigone.”