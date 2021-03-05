'Antigone' production by UW-Whitewater students goes live March 8

WHITEWATER — The next virtual performance by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance is a classic play by Sophocles.
“Antigone” can be streamed Monday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.
In the final chronological installment of the tale of Oedipus and his offspring, Antigone is torn between the laws of gods and men when she is forbidden from giving her fallen brother a proper burial.
The cast includes lead actress Jamie Love in the role of Antigone; Bryce Giammo as Creon; Robbie Chelius as Haemon; Megan Wroblewski as Ismene; Ivy Steege as Tiresias; Michael Garcia as Watchman; Katie Aldred as Eurydice and a chorus member; and Erin McKee, Natalie Meikle, Molly Wanless and Anna Tolle as chorus members.
The performance of the historical Greek drama will feature the world premiere of new compositions by student composer Jace Banasik.
A senior majoring in music, Banasik is serving the composer and sound designer for “Antigone.”
“The most difficult and exciting part about this process was writing the music for the chorus to sing,” Banasik said. “I wanted to make it reflective of what we know about the music from that time period, while almost putting a modern and artistic twist on it. We don’t know much about the music the Ancient Greeks had written, but we know just enough for us to use.”
The music was developed by Banasik and chorus members with music director Robert Gehrenbeck.
“The chorus parts in Greek tragedies were definitely sung originally, but there are only fragments of actual Greek music that survive from this time period,” Gehrenbeck said. “Jace, the chorus members, and I have used these fragments as inspiration for creating new music in the style of the original melodies and rhythms.”
Directed by alumna Sara J. Griffin, this production brings back memories of her time as a student at UW-Whitewater.
“I remember learning about Greek Choruses in our Movement for the Actor course,” said Griffin. “Learning to speak and move in perfect synchronization with a large group of people was not something that came naturally to me. But it’s incredible and humbling when you and your group become an ensemble, and discover how powerful that type of storytelling can be.”
The creative team behind “Antigone” also includes technical director Ruth Conrad-Proulx; stage manager Alden Swanson; assistant stage manager Samantha Ness; scenic designer Steve Barnes; costume designer Carlee Wuchterl; hair and makeup designer Lydia Oestreich; lighting designer Nicolas Sole; props master Abby Smith-Lezama; and lighting, sound and costume mentors Eric Appleton, Ruth Conrad-Proulx and Tracey Lyons, respectively.
Ticket prices are $13 for a single viewer ticket and $26 for a family viewing ticket for two or more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.