Antiques, household items & more at church's upcoming rummage sale
TOWN OF LINN — Chapel On The Hill Community Church’s next rummage sale is set for Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27.

Running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the sale will be held in the Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn.

The church is located off Highway 50, south of The Ridge Hotel.

Antiques, household goods and many unique items are expected to be on sale.

Chapel On The Hill will follow all mandates by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

During the sale, the number of people allowed inside the Parish Hall will be limited.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Parish Hall.

For more information, email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com or call 262-245-9122.

