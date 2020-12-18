Archives: Locals helped make Keanu Reeves film in Williams Bay

Editor's Note: Following is an edited version of an article which appeared in the Regional News March 14, 1996, under the headline "Locals Play Roles in Movie."
Many residents in the Geneva Lake area became acquainted with the high-profile life of Hollywood the past two weeks as they had the opportunity to witness the shooting of a major motion picture.
And, judging by all accounts, the experience has been nothing but positive.
The movie, "Chain Reaction," is being directed by Chicago native Andrew Davis, who may be best known for his work on "The Fugitive." Stars of "Chain Reaction" include Morgan Freeman, Keanu Reeves and Rachel Weisz.
Filming in the area began on Thursday, Feb. 29, and concluded on Monday night. Crews utilized Yerkes Observatory, George Williams College and Conference Point, along with Geneva Lake.
The rest of the filming for the action movie will take place in Chicago. Scenes were also shot in Madison for the film, scheduled to be released this summer.
Mike Malone, location director for 20th Century Fox, said in a telephone interview last week plans to come to the area began to fall into place last summer, when Davis spent a weekend here looking for the perfect location.
"It's been fantastic. Everybody is incredibly friendly and the hospitality has been great," Malone said.
Many locals involved
Assistance came from many directions, as additional Williams Bay officers were needed for security, local people were given roles as extras, the Lake Geneva airboat was used for a major chase scene and several ice boaters were called upon.
According to Malone, local hotels and restaurants also helped make the stay for all involved a positive one.
The airboat came into use following a ride during the recent Lake Geneva WinterFest by Davis and his producer, according to Lake Geneva firefighter Mac McBride, who said on Tuesday both were so impressed they decided to incorporate the boat in the film.
McBride was joined by Lt. Jack Mueller and firefighter/EMT Peter Sergenian on the set for most of the past week. Their job was to drive the boat on a "rescue" call of a police officer shot at George Williams.
Once the trio left the boat, Reeves and Weisz steal the craft to escape the "bad" guys. What follows is a high-speed chase down the lake that will take approximately 1-1/2 minutes of film time.
For the small amount of actual movie time, it took many long days and nights to complete, according to McBride. But he said the boat was put to the test.
"It was a good learning experience for us," he said. "We learned what the boat can handle as far as stress."
McBride said he enjoyed his brief brush with the "big screen," that he now understands how difficult a process of completing a film can be.
"It's not all the glamour and glitz that we think it is," McBride said. "For them, it's just like us going to work every day. It's work they like doing, but it's not easy."
Fire Chief Tom Clausen said the movie company worked out the arrangements with him, Assistant Chief Jim Binkert and the Fire and Police Commission. Clausen added 20th Century Fox agreed to make what he called a "sizable" donation to the fire department for airboat equipment.
The movie company will also take care of paying to repair some of the minor damage to the airboat caused during filming, according to Clausen, who agreed with McBride that the experience was a positive one.
"Everybody worked real well together," Clausen said.
Ice boaters play role
Among the many extras in the movie were four local ice boaters, one of which was Williams Bay Village President and Badger High School art teacher Sparky Lundberg.
Lundberg was joined by his daughter Heidi on the ice, as she spent several days on ice skates, helping provide background action for the film.
"It was really an experience of a lifetime," Lundberg said.
Lundberg said he had originally been asked to give the crew an update on the condition of the ice when they first arrived, but that led to him being asked to spend several days operating his boat in the background.
That called for many long days, with him not being able to leave his boat sometimes for up to 10 hours. Despite that, Lundberg was glad to have the experience.
"The amount of people, video equipment and directors to each camera, it was just mind-boggling to see how fast they can put things together," he said.
Both Lundberg and McBride enjoyed the opportunity to meet everyone associated with the movie.
"You think of being an outsider and not ever being part of a movie that they would be very standoffish, but that wasn't the case," Lundberg said. "They were very friendly."
McBride said he talked to both Reeves and Weisz during some of his free time on the set.
"(Reeves) was pretty down to Earth. He seemed to relate real well with the working man out there," McBride said. "It didn't make a difference if they were the guys who swept up or hauled coffee. He was kind of private, but not afraid to chit-chat for a minute."
Bay police work overtime
Additional Williams Bay police officers were contracted by the movie company to work security at the various sites for 12-hour shifts during the entire stay.
Williams Bay Police Chief Robert Pruessing said the company reimbursed the village for all additional salary expenses for that service, leaving the cost to the taxpayer at zero.
Pruessing said there were some instances when students from the high school wandered onto the set, requiring the officers to transport them back to school.
"The kids come by, but then they realize it's more interesting to watch a movie than watching a movie being made," Malone said.
Pruessing said he was asked to provide four officers full-time, for use as extras in the movie. Having a small staff didn't allow that to happen. However, some Williams Bay police uniforms were provided for possible use in the film.
His thoughts followed others on the movie being made in the area.
"It's kind of a slow time of the year, as far as activities, so it just kind of perked everybody up a little," Pruessing said. "I'm kind of curious to see what, if any of the footage, will make it to the screen."
