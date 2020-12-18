Archives: Locals helped make Keanu Reeves film in Williams Bay

Lundberg said he had originally been asked to give the crew an update on the condition of the ice when they first arrived, but that led to him being asked to spend several days operating his boat in the background.

That called for many long days, with him not being able to leave his boat sometimes for up to 10 hours. Despite that, Lundberg was glad to have the experience.

"The amount of people, video equipment and directors to each camera, it was just mind-boggling to see how fast they can put things together," he said.

Both Lundberg and McBride enjoyed the opportunity to meet everyone associated with the movie.

"You think of being an outsider and not ever being part of a movie that they would be very standoffish, but that wasn't the case," Lundberg said. "They were very friendly."

McBride said he talked to both Reeves and Weisz during some of his free time on the set.

"(Reeves) was pretty down to Earth. He seemed to relate real well with the working man out there," McBride said. "It didn't make a difference if they were the guys who swept up or hauled coffee. He was kind of private, but not afraid to chit-chat for a minute."

