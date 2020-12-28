Archives: What do Harrison Ford & Paul Newman have in common? Belfry Theatre

Two of the most legendary actors in film history started out at the Belfry Theatre, near Williams Bay.

Before becoming superstars, Paul Newman and Harrison Ford were in plays at the theater — which is now a venue for live music.

Moving through the theater first was Newman, perhaps best remembered now for his roles in such films as "Cool Hand Luke," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Hustler."

Newman won an Oscar for his work in the 1986 "Hustler" sequel "The Color of Money."

Ford played two of the most popular screen heroes of all time — Han Solo, from the "Star Wars" films, and Indiana Jones, in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and its sequels.

While he has not won an Oscar yet, Ford did receive an award for his work at the Belfry.

He was one of several honored in 1965 at a Mardi Gras party in Williams Bay.

Following is an edited version of an article which ran in the Regional News Feb. 25, 1965, under the headline, "'Dark of the Moon' judged best Belfry play."

"Dark of the Moon" was selected as Belfry Theatre's best play of the 1964 season at least Saturday's annual Mardi Gras party at the Chalet, Williams Bay.