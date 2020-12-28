Archives: What do Harrison Ford & Paul Newman have in common? Belfry Theatre

Two of the most legendary actors in film history started out at the Belfry Theatre, near Williams Bay.
Before becoming superstars, Paul Newman and Harrison Ford were in plays at the theater — which is now a venue for live music.
Moving through the theater first was Newman, perhaps best remembered now for his roles in such films as "Cool Hand Luke," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Hustler."
Newman won an Oscar for his work in the 1986 "Hustler" sequel "The Color of Money."
Ford played two of the most popular screen heroes of all time — Han Solo, from the "Star Wars" films, and Indiana Jones, in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and its sequels.
While he has not won an Oscar yet, Ford did receive an award for his work at the Belfry.
He was one of several honored in 1965 at a Mardi Gras party in Williams Bay.
Following is an edited version of an article which ran in the Regional News Feb. 25, 1965, under the headline, "'Dark of the Moon' judged best Belfry play."
"Dark of the Moon" was selected as Belfry Theatre's best play of the 1964 season at least Saturday's annual Mardi Gras party at the Chalet, Williams Bay.
The play, describing the poignant romance between a mountain girl and a "witch boy," was directed by William Fucik, who also won a Belfry "brass bell" for his direction of the play.
Mary Case, former production manager of the Belfry group, received the award for "Dark of the Moon."
Harrison Ford was selected as the best actor in a leading role for his performance in Tennessee Williams' "Night of the Iguana."
Eleanor Harris, Harvard, won the brass bell for best performance by an actress for her lead role in "Take Her, She's Mine."
Fred DiMalo was selected as best actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Mr. Applegate in "Damn Yankees." Mary Koresch, Lake Geneva, was chosen as best actress in a supporting capacity for her role of Mrs. Allen in "Dark of the Moon."
The set of "Take Her, She's Mine" was judged to be the best of the 1964 season, and Ronald Mills was given a brass bell for his design and technical direction of this play.
Michael Cuthbert, Williams Bay, was selected as musical director of the year for his direction of the choral aspect of "Little Mary Sunshine."
Kay Tapscott, Williams Bay, won an award for her work as accompanist in "Damn Yankees."
Ann Rich Berghoff, Delavan, was given a brass bell for her efforts as choreographer in "Little Mary Sunshine."
A special award brass bell for her artwork in "Little Mary Sunshine," "Night of the Iguana," "Dark of the Moon," "Damn Yankees" and "Sunday in New York was given to Mrs. Edna Wilmington, Williams Bay.
The three one-act plays produced by the Belfry community theatre group were in a separate category for brass bell awards.
"Egad, What a Cad" received the award in this category, and its director, Ted Landon, Williams Bay, won a brass bell as best director of a one-act play.
Lester Cornell, rural East Troy, was chosen as best leading actor in the one-act category, while his wife, Phyllis, received the award as best actress. Both were seen in "Egad, What a Cad."
This play continued to gather up brass bell awards as Tom Dries, Lake Geneva, was chosen as best supporting actor in a one-act play, while Marian Carroll, Delavan, and Marie Anton, Williams Bay, were selected as best supporting actresses in the one-act division.
The evening celebration of the Belfry Players was capped by a contest for best costumes of the evening. Jim Timms and Donna Bloomquist, both of Lake Geneva, won prizes for their costumes.
Newman landing his first screen role
The following article ran in the Regional News May 6, 1954, under the headline, "Former Belfry player has lead in Hollywood movie."
Paul Newman, a Belfry Theatre scholarship actor in 1949, has been signed by Warner Brothers to play the leading part of Basil in the forthcoming motion picture production of Thomas Costain's "The Silver Chalice."
Newman and his family have been living on Long Island while he has been playing the second lead in "Picnic," the Pulitzer Prize stage play which has been running for 16 months at the Music Box in New York City.
Newman has given up his role in "Picnic" as it goes on the road. His Hollywood contract will include the making of at least one more movie in addition to "The Silver Chalice."
Mrs. Newman is the former Jackie Witte, Beloit, who also appeared in Belfry productions in 1949. It was at Belfry that Newman met his future wife.
They have two children, Scott, 3, and Susan, 14 months.
Next week, the Newmans will leave Long Island for Hollywood. They will visit Mrs. Newman's parents at Beloit en route to California. Newman's home is at Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.
Belfry productions in which Newman appeared included "The Glass Menagerie," "John Loves Mary" and "Parlor Story."