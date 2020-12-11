Archives: When Deadheads bathed in Geneva Lake

Note: This article originally ran in the Regional News June 30, 1988, under the headline "Deadheads profitable."

The Grateful Dead’s concerts at Alpine Valley and the record high temperatures combined last week to give Lake Geneva’s Riviera Beach its most profitable day in history.

City Business Administrator Bob Swanson said that on Monday, June 20, paid admissions to the beach totaled more than $4,000. The previous one-day high was $1,800.

The temperatures climbed to a record high 104 degrees on the same day that the Grateful Dead were presenting their second concert. The four concerts last week drew an estimated 60,000 fans (called Deadheads) to this area and many of them jammed into Lake Geneva during the days to escape the heat and to bathe in the lake. The limited sanitary facilities at Alpine Valley were incapable of handling the huge influx.

Police Chief Dick Newberry reported Monday that his department’s only problem was crowd control. “In about one hour, some 20,000 came into town and all wanted to go swimming,” said Newberry. He reported that there was bumper-to-bumper traffic from Big Foot Beach State Park to Springfield. Newberry said the fans generally “were nice and polite” and created no crime problem.

