Archives: When Deadheads bathed in Geneva Lake

Note: This article originally ran in the Regional News June 30, 1988, under the headline "Deadheads profitable."
The Grateful Dead’s concerts at Alpine Valley and the record high temperatures combined last week to give Lake Geneva’s Riviera Beach its most profitable day in history.
City Business Administrator Bob Swanson said that on Monday, June 20, paid admissions to the beach totaled more than $4,000. The previous one-day high was $1,800.
The temperatures climbed to a record high 104 degrees on the same day that the Grateful Dead were presenting their second concert. The four concerts last week drew an estimated 60,000 fans (called Deadheads) to this area and many of them jammed into Lake Geneva during the days to escape the heat and to bathe in the lake. The limited sanitary facilities at Alpine Valley were incapable of handling the huge influx.
Police Chief Dick Newberry reported Monday that his department’s only problem was crowd control. “In about one hour, some 20,000 came into town and all wanted to go swimming,” said Newberry. He reported that there was bumper-to-bumper traffic from Big Foot Beach State Park to Springfield. Newberry said the fans generally “were nice and polite” and created no crime problem.
During the period June 19 through 22, the Lake Geneva Police Department had 90.5 hours of overtime for crowd control.
Monday night, Mayor Spyro Condos told the City Council that the fans were very orderly, but he added, “I’m disappointed with Alpine. There was no concert one day (June 21) so they chased the crowd off the grounds. … Our citizens should not have to pay for the police overtime.”
Condos said he would send a bill to Alpine, seeking payment for the police overtime costs. He added that he had consulted with county officials about the problem and that consideration would be given to the conditional uses that govern operation of Alpine Valley’s concerts.
Alderman Audrey Milliette called the sanitation at Alpine “absolutely terrible.” She added, “That’s why they all come here — to get a bath and brush their teeth.” She said the fans she met were extremely polite. She urged the mayor to pursue the matter so that it does not happen again.
