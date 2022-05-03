Area artists featured in Whitewater exhibits in May and June

WHITEWATER — Two Wisconsin artists will have their works on display for the next couple months at the Cultural Arts Center.

The artists, Mary Nevicosi and Jeff McDonald, will also be at a May 7 reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at the center, which is located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. The reception is free to the public. Food and drink will be provided.

Both the exhibits and the reception are presented by the Whitewater Arts Alliance.

The exhibits open Thursday, May 5, and will be on display through Thursday, June 26.

“Explorations: Photographs by Jeff McDonald” showcases McDonald’s photography, which has been awarded medals at international competitions in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Africa and Asia. His photographic interests include black and white, long exposure, landscape, birds-in-flight and various types of studio photography.

“About a third of the photographs are representative of much of my black and white work,” said McDonald in his artist’s statement. “As explorations of the interplay between shadow and highlight, this work tends toward the dark side with lots of shadow detail together with areas of contrasting highlights.”

Born in west-central Iowa in the late 1950s, he grew up on a dairy farm in southern Wisconsin. After receiving Bachelor of Music and Master of Business Administration degrees from UW-Whitewater, he spent 18 years working in information technology and executive management with a large supplier of musical instruments and related products in the Milwaukee area. For the last five years, he has performed IT, web and accounting work for a local Whitewater company.

He has served as a board member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance for seven years, having served as its treasurer. He continues to chair the Annual Fran Achen Photography Competition. Photography has been his passionate pursuit for over 15 years.

“Around and Around” focuses on the work of Mary Nevicosi, who was born in Watertown and spent her entire professional life surrounded by the natural beauty of the state’s southeastern region.

For over 12 years, Nevicosi enjoyed a successful career with what is now George Williams College of Aurora University in Williams Bay as an assistant director of marketing and graphic designer. During her employment at the university, Nevicosi created and curated the on-campus Gallery for Wisconsin Artists in 1997. Nevicosi pursued further education at Blackhawk Technical College, Janesville, securing her certification and working as a medical technologist.

Nevicosi and her husband, Jim, live deep in the heart of the Southeast Kettle Moraine area, where she now works as a “clean” studio artist. She uses no solvents and no cadmium colors. Rather, she uses walnut oil and natural colors that are close in tone and vibrancy but don’t contain poisonous chemicals—and she uses environmentally friendly lighting and often works on recycled surfaces.

“Everything in nature excites me,” Nevicosi said in her artist’s statement. “I love wild sunsets, birds migrating and even the dark November days. My whole life has been spent in Southeastern Wisconsin and it is the centerpiece of my art. It always reflects my love of the outside. I experience life in the colors of nature and create art that shares those experiences with others.

In addition to oil painting, Nevicosi draws intricate portraits and landscapes in ballpoint pen and on her computer. Considered a regional artist, Nevicosi has exhibited her work extensively. Her paintings have been shown at George Williams College, West Bend Museum of Wisconsin Art, Fort Atkinson’s Hoard Museum, Monroe Clinic, Portage Arts Alliance and the Alexander House Center. Her work has been sold in area galleries and is in permanent collections of several universities and corporations.

The Whitewater Arts Alliance gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. There will also be a virtual display that can be seen at whitewaterarts.org.