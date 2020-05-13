Area musicians play to help those in need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKHORN — An April 23 concert featuring numerous area musicians raised over $5,000 for the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.

Developed and organized by the Walworth County Fairgrounds, the Rock and Stock Web-A-Thon was a two-hour virtual concert that was free to watch.

Viewers had the option to donate, with all proceeds going to provide essential food and supplies to county residents through the Food and Diaper Bank.

Web-A-Thon performers included Andrew David Weber, Un-Hich’d, Wise Jennings, Hannah Sattler, Adriane Rose, Jeff Walski, Lara Bell, Kayla Seeber, Cullah, Craig Baumann, Michael Castle, Rheana Garbis, Kerry Trampe, Gary McAdams, Glenn Nubs Morrison and Judson Brown.

To put on the event, the fairgrounds collaborated with the Lake Geneva House of Music, WLKG Lake 96.1 Radio and the United Way of Walworth County.

The Web-A-Thon was streamed via Facebook and YouTube. It garnered 8,200 views and raised $5,300.

In a statement, Fairgrounds Manager Larry Gaffey said this comes at a time when financial contributions to the bank are vital, since they can no longer accept drop-off donations from the public.