Area photographers can compete for awards in Fran Achen competition

The 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition will return to the Cultural Arts Center in both its traditional in-gallery display format and online virtual show.

Entries are due June 16 for the competition, which has its in-person opening reception and award announcement Sunday, July 3, at 1 p.m.

The reception/announcement event will be in the center, which is located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The 2021 Fran Achen Show saw a number of changes. However, for this year’s event, masks will not be required but are not frowned upon, either.

Open to people of all ages and skill level, photographers can exhibit during the 13th Annual Fran Achen Photography Competition. Entries will be displayed in July.

“The Fran Achen show is truly one of the highlights of the year,” said Jeff McDonald, show chairman and Whitewater Arts Alliance board member. “Fran Achen was an exceptional photographer and his catalog of images continues to inspire.”

Organized in Achen’s honor, the show provides the opportunity to showcase work created by established and aspiring area photographers, McDonald said. “I am always excited to see the many ways these artists interpret the world through their images. Viewing each year’s collection is a real treat. ”

Awards will be:

Best of Show — $125

Second Place — $100

Third — $75

Outstanding Youth Award — $50

Viewers’ Choice Award — $50

Entries and fees are due by Thursday, June 16, 11:59 p.m. Photos can be dropped off Monday and Tuesday, June 27 and 28, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Viewers’ Choice Award announcement will be Sunday, July 31.

Photo pickup will be Sunday, July 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Full information including rules and entry forms available at www.whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2022.

For more, contact McDonald at waa.franachen@gmail.com.