Area students join Alice In Dairyland for tree-cutting

WALWORTH — Alice In Dairyland is chopping down a Christmas tree Thursday, Nov. 14, with 107 fourth-graders from the area.

Students from Walworth, Sharon, Fontana and Reek elementary schools will join Abigail Martin at 1 p.m. at Countryside Tree Farm, W7015 N. Walworth Road.

Martin is the 72nd Alice In Dairyland, Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador who serves to help educate people about the state’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry.

Earlier in the day, there will be education stations for the fourth-graders at the farm.

Students in the Lake Geneva and Delavan-Darien FFAs will host the stations, and a wildlife biologist from the Department of Natural Resources will also be present.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection — of which Alice In Dairyland is a contract employee — Wisconsin is the fifth largest Christmas tree producer in the nation.

There are over 850 Christmas tree farms in Wisconsin, which produces an annual harvest of over 600,000 trees valued at more than $16 million.

Countryside is a family-owned farm that produces cut-your-own and fresh-cut Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and boughs.