Art center reopens with exhibit

Art center reopens with exhibit

{{featured_button_text}}
Whitewater Arts Alliance's Cultural Arts Center

The Cultural Arts Center in Whitewater reopened earlier this month with an exhibit spotlighting the works of non-professional artists.

 Contributed, Regional News

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance recently reopened its Cultural Arts Center with a new exhibit.

The Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibit features work from non-professional state artists who make art purely out of love.

The purpose of WRAP is to encourage non-professional artists to develop their abilities.

WRAP is developed and administered by the UW-Madison Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts.

There are two more days to catch the WRAP exhibit in Whitewater — Friday and Saturday, June 26 and 27.

On June 26, those ages 65 and older or who have health conditions which compromise their immune systems can view the exhibit from 2 to 4 p.m.

Others can see it June 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, the center kicked off the exhibit with a reopening reception June 7.

Visitors are asked to take part in safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest should wear a mask at all times. Masks will be provided if needed.

People must stay 6 feet apart from each other, and there is a 10-person limit inside the building.

The Whitewater Arts Alliance promotes visual and performing arts through a partnership of artists, individuals, educational resources and organizations striving to foster creativity and diversity, to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.

+5 Madison Watercolor Society's virtual exhibition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'You Should Have Left,' 'The Marshes' & 'Bull'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics