Art center reopens with exhibit

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance recently reopened its Cultural Arts Center with a new exhibit.
The Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibit features work from non-professional state artists who make art purely out of love.
The purpose of WRAP is to encourage non-professional artists to develop their abilities.
WRAP is developed and administered by the UW-Madison Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts.
There are two more days to catch the WRAP exhibit in Whitewater — Friday and Saturday, June 26 and 27.
On June 26, those ages 65 and older or who have health conditions which compromise their immune systems can view the exhibit from 2 to 4 p.m.
Others can see it June 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, the center kicked off the exhibit with a reopening reception June 7.
Visitors are asked to take part in safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest should wear a mask at all times. Masks will be provided if needed.
People must stay 6 feet apart from each other, and there is a 10-person limit inside the building.
The Whitewater Arts Alliance promotes visual and performing arts through a partnership of artists, individuals, educational resources and organizations striving to foster creativity and diversity, to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.
