Art center reopens with exhibit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance recently reopened its Cultural Arts Center with a new exhibit.

The Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibit features work from non-professional state artists who make art purely out of love.

The purpose of WRAP is to encourage non-professional artists to develop their abilities.

WRAP is developed and administered by the UW-Madison Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts.

There are two more days to catch the WRAP exhibit in Whitewater — Friday and Saturday, June 26 and 27.

On June 26, those ages 65 and older or who have health conditions which compromise their immune systems can view the exhibit from 2 to 4 p.m.

Others can see it June 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, the center kicked off the exhibit with a reopening reception June 7.

Visitors are asked to take part in safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest should wear a mask at all times. Masks will be provided if needed.