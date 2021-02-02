Art focus: Exhibits & more in & around Lake Geneva

Some forms of life hibernate during winter, but not local artists.
From gallery exhibitions to preparations for large-scale community events, the creative types in the region are keeping busy.
Below is what is going on with some art organizations in Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.
Lake Geneva
An exhibit and a workshop are happening at Lake Geneva’s Gallery 223.
Located at 223 Broad St., the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s gallery has a colorful exhibit of art in various media — paintings, drawings, jewelry, glass works, photos and more.
In the current gallery exhibit, all work was created by foundation members, and it is for sale at 10% off the regular marked price.
The exhibit ends Feb. 21.
Formed in 1947, the foundation fosters a community appreciation of the arts through shows, workshops and other monthly programs.
Each year, the foundation organizes Lake Geneva’s Art In The Park, in which artists from around the country display and sell their works in Flat Iron Park.
During winter, the gallery is open to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Tuesdays through Thursdays.
The foundation is also offering Venarella Hinkle’s live Zoom watercolor class Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The step-by-step demonstration and paint-along is designed for painters with beginner and intermediate skills.
Hinkle plans to offer two classes a month, according to the foundation website, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Cost is $35 per class. Visit the site to register.
Williams Bay
The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance is actively seeking artists for the 45th Fine Art and Craft Fest.
Artists can show their work during the two-day event, which is free to the public and also includes food and entertainment.
The juried show has been held every year in the Bay since 1976.
This year, the event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, at Edgewater Park.
Returning artists have until May 1 to file an application, while new artists have until April 1.
The show is limited to 60 exhibitors. Last year, 23 artists participated — likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, there were 46 artists.
Prizes are also awarded to the artists. There is a $500 award for Best of Show in Art and Craft, and a $250 Audience Choice award.
Apply online at wbcaa.net. For more details, contact Marijo Petullo at petullofam@gmail.com or Sanday Johnson at wbculturalartsalliance@gmail.com or P.O. Box 314, Williams Bay, WI, 53191.
Whitewater
Mark Lawrence McPhail has his “More Than a Village” exhibition at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
During 2009, McPhail traveled to Northern Uganda, where he worked with a local refugee community on several development projects.
He documented the experience during his visit through explanatory photographs of the work being done and portraits of the people he encountered.
The exhibit runs through Feb. 28 at the gallery, which is open Fridays to those age 65 and older or who have pre-existing health conditions.
The gallery is open to everyone else Saturdays and Sundays.
Hours on all days of operation are 2 to 4 p.m.
Kenosha County
UW-Parkside presents “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” an exhibition which runs through April 22.
Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullough and LaNia Sproles are the featured artists. They are all from Milwaukee, and they will be giving livestream talks throughout “Beginnings.”
Sproles — who also has a solo exhibition at the Wright Museum in Beloit through April 2 — obtained a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 2017, from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.
At UW-Parkside, she is showing large cutout mixed media collages. Philosophies of self-perception, queer and feminist theories and inherent racial dogmas are essential to her work.
An livestream artist talk with Sproles is Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.
McCullough received his fine arts bachelor’s degree from the Institute in 2018. He investigates the atmosphere of places through chance-based approaches to photography.
McCullough was picked for the Plum Blossom Initiative Bridge Work 04 Professional Development Program from 2018 to 2019. His livestream talk is March 4 at 3:30 p.m.
Receiving a fine arts bachelor degree from UW-Milwaukee in 2019, Krause creates paintings which question the parameters of perception. Her work has been shown across the Midwest.
Krause’s livestream talk is April 7 at 4 p.m.
The three artists will also participate in a panel discussion on post-graduate career building April 20 at 11 a.m.
Visit www.uwp.edu for more information.
Racine County
Peeps — a sticky, sweet conglomeration of marshmallows, sugar and edible wax — are not just for Easter anymore.
The Racine Art Museum is welcoming artists of all ages to enter into its 12th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition March 25 to April 10.
The competition is popular, often attracting artists from around the country, not to mention setting museum attendance records and garnering nationwide media attention.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance was affected, but 137 artists entered the competition.
A panel of experts will judge this year’s entries based on creativity and best use or representation of Peeps.
Visit ramart.org for an entry form. Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at the museum between March 6 and 13, by 4 p.m.
Currently, the museum is also hosting a virtual retrospective tour of work by notable fiber artist Mary Giles.
“Collection Focus: Mary Giles” can be viewed at the museum website.
A 20-minute video tour features a discussion by Bruce W. Pepich, executive director and curator of collections at the museum; and Lena Vigna, the museum’s curator of exhibitions.
Giles, who lived from 1944 to 2018, made objects that reflected her interest in materials and basketmaking techniques.
She investigated various media in her works, including waxed linen, porcupine quills and metals such as copper and iron.
There are 22 pieces from Giles at the museum, which has been acquiring her works since the early 2000s.