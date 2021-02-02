Art focus: Exhibits & more in & around Lake Geneva

The foundation is also offering Venarella Hinkle’s live Zoom watercolor class Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The step-by-step demonstration and paint-along is designed for painters with beginner and intermediate skills.

Hinkle plans to offer two classes a month, according to the foundation website, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

Cost is $35 per class. Visit the site to register.

Williams Bay

The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance is actively seeking artists for the 45th Fine Art and Craft Fest.

Artists can show their work during the two-day event, which is free to the public and also includes food and entertainment.

The juried show has been held every year in the Bay since 1976.

This year, the event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, at Edgewater Park.

Returning artists have until May 1 to file an application, while new artists have until April 1.

The show is limited to 60 exhibitors. Last year, 23 artists participated — likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, there were 46 artists.