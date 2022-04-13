Art, live music & learning are part of Williams Bay's Earth Day celebration

Friday, April 22, is Earth Day. Williams Bay will be hosting its first annual Pop-Up Earth Day in the Bay event from 4:30–7 p.m. in several downtown businesses, including the Green Grocer, the Geneva Lake General Store and Clear Waters Salon & Day Spa.

What is Earth Day?

The first Earth Day was in 1970 with the goal of protecting the environment. It was started by Wisconsin’s own Gaylord Nelson, who served as state governor from 1959-63 and from 1963-81 as a Wisconsin senator.

As a result of Earth Day momentum, the Clean Air and Clean Water acts, the Environmental Protection Agency, the permanent protection of the Appalachian Trail and the Endangered Species Act followed.

A philosophy often expressed in Native American beliefs is that all things are connected which embodies the idea that all life is connected in a circular web, bound up together and dependent upon each other. Like the ripple effects of disturbance in water, when any part of the circle of life is disturbed, the whole is disturbed.

Scientists warn that the planet is at a tipping point. Due to the demands of our industrial world and our modern conveniences, Earth is in serious decline. Many sensitive and important environments around the globe are at the brink of catastrophic failure. Loss of plant and animal life is a big indicator, as is declining air and water quality and global warming. If the planet ceases to thrive, so do we. All life on this planet is connected.

So, what can we do? We may feel overwhelmed and powerless in the face of such a large and looming problem. One thing we can’t do is pretend it’s not happening. The time to stand by, silent and idle, is over. Everyone must be aware of this global crisis and take personal responsibility for consumption and waste. Making personal choices to protect the planet is a first step that begins at home, with your neighbor, and with your community.

We are all familiar with the small steps each of us can do to reduce our footprint, like reduce our waste by recycling, using refillable and biodegradable containers instead of one-use and toss products. We can compost — it’s not hard or expensive. We can talk to our children and teach them — or let them teach us — about how we can be better stewards of the environment. We can cook simple meals at home purchasing product from local sources whenever possible. We can refrain from cutting trees down. Besides recycling, carbon monoxide and returning oxygen to the air, they keep our houses cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. If we can afford it, we can invest in clean energy like solar panels and electric cars. We can be thriftier.

But the most powerful thing we can do as individuals and together as a community is to flex our purchase and voting muscles. Support local, national, and global environmental efforts. Influence companies and policy makers by demanding environmental accountability.

Then, just maybe, we could steer the current trajectory away from the precipice. It will take everyone, every community, every city, every governing body and business collectively to protect our amazing planet Earth and the life it sustains.

On April 22, the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance event will include earth-friendly art, food and beverages; live music; and special guest speaker Susan Hughes, director of the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank.

Hughes will give a presentation on hydroponic gardening at 4:30 p.m. Artist Pam Ring will offer a hands-on art class with recycled paper at 5 p.m. Nature-inspired artist Martin Carney will be showing his work.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank and the alliance.

Green Grocer is located at 24 W. Geneva St. Clear Waters is at 18 W. Geneva St. The General Store is at 88 N. Walworth Ave.