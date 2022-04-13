Art, live music & learning are part of Williams Bay's Earth Day celebration

Friday, April 22, is Earth Day. Williams Bay will be hosting its first annual Pop-Up Earth Day in the Bay event from 4:30–7 p.m. in several downtown businesses, including the Green Grocer, the Geneva Lake General Store and Clear Waters Salon & Day Spa.
What is Earth Day?
The first Earth Day was in 1970 with the goal of protecting the environment. It was started by Wisconsin’s own Gaylord Nelson, who served as state governor from 1959-63 and from 1963-81 as a Wisconsin senator.
As a result of Earth Day momentum, the Clean Air and Clean Water acts, the Environmental Protection Agency, the permanent protection of the Appalachian Trail and the Endangered Species Act followed.
A philosophy often expressed in Native American beliefs is that all things are connected which embodies the idea that all life is connected in a circular web, bound up together and dependent upon each other. Like the ripple effects of disturbance in water, when any part of the circle of life is disturbed, the whole is disturbed.
Scientists warn that the planet is at a tipping point. Due to the demands of our industrial world and our modern conveniences, Earth is in serious decline. Many sensitive and important environments around the globe are at the brink of catastrophic failure. Loss of plant and animal life is a big indicator, as is declining air and water quality and global warming. If the planet ceases to thrive, so do we. All life on this planet is connected.
So, what can we do? We may feel overwhelmed and powerless in the face of such a large and looming problem. One thing we can’t do is pretend it’s not happening. The time to stand by, silent and idle, is over. Everyone must be aware of this global crisis and take personal responsibility for consumption and waste. Making personal choices to protect the planet is a first step that begins at home, with your neighbor, and with your community.
We are all familiar with the small steps each of us can do to reduce our footprint, like reduce our waste by recycling, using refillable and biodegradable containers instead of one-use and toss products. We can compost — it’s not hard or expensive. We can talk to our children and teach them — or let them teach us — about how we can be better stewards of the environment. We can cook simple meals at home purchasing product from local sources whenever possible. We can refrain from cutting trees down. Besides recycling, carbon monoxide and returning oxygen to the air, they keep our houses cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. If we can afford it, we can invest in clean energy like solar panels and electric cars. We can be thriftier.
But the most powerful thing we can do as individuals and together as a community is to flex our purchase and voting muscles. Support local, national, and global environmental efforts. Influence companies and policy makers by demanding environmental accountability.
Then, just maybe, we could steer the current trajectory away from the precipice. It will take everyone, every community, every city, every governing body and business collectively to protect our amazing planet Earth and the life it sustains.
On April 22, the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance event will include earth-friendly art, food and beverages; live music; and special guest speaker Susan Hughes, director of the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank.
Hughes will give a presentation on hydroponic gardening at 4:30 p.m. Artist Pam Ring will offer a hands-on art class with recycled paper at 5 p.m. Nature-inspired artist Martin Carney will be showing his work.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank and the alliance.
Green Grocer is located at 24 W. Geneva St. Clear Waters is at 18 W. Geneva St. The General Store is at 88 N. Walworth Ave.
What you need to know before going to these Western national parks in 2022
California: Channel Islands
Death Valley
Badwater Basin, Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Zabriskie Point and most other key locations are accessible as usual. Scotty’s Castle, severely damaged by flooding in 2015, will reopen no sooner than April 2023. Thorndike and Mahogany Flat campgrounds are closed.
Joshua Tree
Rangers report no significant closures, with all trails, campgrounds and visitor centers open. But be ready for company. The park tentatively counted 3.06 million visitors in 2021, its highest tally ever.
Kings Canyon
Together, Kings Canyon and Sequoia saw 78,675 acres burned in the KNP Complex fire, including more than 1,000 large sequoia trees. Still, Kings Canyon’s Grant Grove area is open, including roads to sequoia groves and snow play. But with 2 feet of snow on the ground in many places, tire chains are required on all vehicles headed to the grove.
To reach Grant Grove, which includes the General Grant Tree, thought to be the second-largest tree on Earth, approach by way of the Highway 180 entrance to the park. Be sure to get a weather update before entering the park.
Lassen Volcanic
Pinnacles
This park, usually among the state’s loneliest, saw its popularity jump in 2021. Rangers tentatively counted nearly 350,000 visitors — more than it drew in 2019 and 2020 combined. The park’s east and west entrances are open, as are most of its parking lots and trails. The Bear Gulch and Balconies caves have resumed normal schedules. The Bear Gulch Reservoir loop is accessible, as is the High Peaks trail to Balconies Cliffs loop. The park’s bookstore is open Wednesday through Monday. But its shuttle service is suspended until further notice.
Redwood
Most operations continue as usual, but the Lost Man Creek Trail (and the Geneva Road access route that leads to it from Highway 101) has been closed for bridge repairs since August, with reopening expected in early 2022.
Sequoia
Yosemite
The big question, unanswered so far, is whether Yosemite will impose the same summer day-use reservation requirement that it used in 2020 and 2021 to reduce overcrowding and cope with the pandemic. That experiment drew praise from many quarters, but it also makes spontaneous Yosemite Valley road-tripping impossible.
The park has said it will not require reservations for “Firefall,” the February time period when the angle of the setting sun can cause Horsetail Fall to light up with an eerie orange glow. (The tentative dates for this year are Feb. 10-22.)
In any event, Glacier Point Road, a popular route leading to spectacular valley views, will be closed to all traffic (including hikers and cyclists) for all of 2022 because of repairs. Thirty-minute delays are forecast in 2023 as the work continues.
The Yosemite Valley Shuttle is running with a reduced schedule. The Badger Pass Ski Area is scheduled to stay open through April 3, depending on conditions, and the Curry Village Ice Rink is expected to stay open into March, with the same caveat. At the Ahwahnee hotel, pandemic measures mean no room service. More updates on park concessions, including restaurants and lodgings, are here.
Yosemite Valley’s campgrounds will be mostly on their usual schedules in 2022 (with a new lottery system in place for summer bookings in the North Pines Campground). North of the valley, several campgrounds that shut in 2021 will reopen in 2022, including Tamarack Flat, White Wolf, Yosemite Creek and Porcupine Flat. Elsewhere in the park, several campgrounds are closed because of lower staffing levels or rehabilitation work, including Crane Flat and Bridalveil Creek campgrounds (both closed for all of 2022) and Tuolumne Meadows Campground (closed for all of 2022 and 2023).
Arizona: Grand Canyon
Petrified Forest
The park’s Painted Desert Inn (now a museum, not a lodging) is temporarily closed.
Saguaro
The park set an attendance record in 2021, with a tentative count of 1.04 million visitors, up from a previous high of 1.02 million in 2019. Exhibits, museums and theaters remain closed at the park’s Rincon Mountain and Red Hills visitor centers, and both buildings are limiting visitors to 10 at a time.
But the park’s long-term situation is worrisome. Kurt Repanshek, founder and editor-in-chief of NationalParksTraveler.org, has put Saguaro on his website’s latest list of threatened and endangered parks, noting that “the park’s signature cacti, and many other floral and faunal species that call Saguaro home, face many challenges — urban development, invasive species, and drought and wildfires amplified by climate change rank among the most-pressing.”
Utah: Arches
Bryce Canyon
The park’s 18-mile Main Road is fully open, but rangers warn of icy patches and occasional closures for snowplowing. Fairyland and Paria View roads are open to pedestrians only. As is usual in winter, the Wall Street side of the park’s Navajo Loop trail is closed, as is the Rim Trail between Inspiration and Bryce points. The Peekaboo Loop Connecting Trail is also closed because of risky winter conditions.
Canyonlands
This park set a yearly attendance record before December had even begun. Through 11 months, rangers tentatively counted about 889,000 visitors, far surpassing the previous high of about 739,000 in 2018. Most roads in the park are open, subject to the usual winter conditions. Shafer Trail is closed because of hazardous ice and snow conditions.
Capitol Reef
Here, too, rangers counted record attendance — more than 1.4 million visitors, up from previous highs of 1.2 million in 2018 and 2019. The visitor center will install new exhibits in February.