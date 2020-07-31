Art show: The rusty chaos of Jablokow

WHITEWATER — Peter Jablokow’s art will be displayed at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.
The show runs from 2 to 4 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 23.
Jablokow grew up in Lagrange Park, Illinois. The son of an artist, drawing and painting has always been part of his life. Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses were close to his, which influenced his decision to pursue a degree in architecture at Iowa State University.
A trained architect, Peter started migrating towards art by becoming an architectural illustrator, working with Rael Slutsky Associates, and later Manuel Avila associates. Peter loves the technical aspects of drawing perspective images and is drawn to its exactness of detail.
Peter’s full transition to artist came while taking classes with Peggy Macnamara at North Shore Art League in Winnetka, Illinois.
“I create watercolors of buildings, bridges and machinery with a messy, rusty, chaotic feel that comes with age and lack of use,” said Jablokow. “The patterns, textures and colors of large, old, decaying equipment has a feel I don’t quite understand, but am attracted to, and have a desire to record before it’s gone.”
He is a signature member of American Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society and Transparent Watercolor Society and has won awards from the Transparent Watercolor Society, American Institute of Architectural Illustrators and Illinois Watercolor Society.
Jablokow is published in Splash 15, 16 and 17, an annual watercolor compilation, and has exhibited in numVerous group and individual shows and fairs. He teaches watercolor in group and individual classes.
For more on Jablokow, visit peterillustrator.com.
The center is open Fridays for people ages 65 and over or those who have compromised immune systems.
Others can visit Saturdays and Sundays.
Visitors will be asked to participate in health and safety measures in light of COVID-19.
Measures include wearing a mask at all times. Masks can be provided.
Guests will enter via the elevator and exit through the front door, unless they require the elevator, keeping 6 feet apart.
There will be a ten-person maximum in the building at all times.
Smooth sailing
In the wind
Relax in the shade
Lake living
About Lake Geneva Beach Association
Flowers will greet you
Home with a clock
Sun-kissed splendor
Wild blue
Patches of green
Swingin'
Storybook landscape
Up close
Mythical creature
On the rocks
Can't stop the sun
Private heaven
Tucked away
Small details
Follow the signs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!