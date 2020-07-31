Art show: The rusty chaos of Jablokow

WHITEWATER — Peter Jablokow’s art will be displayed at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

The show runs from 2 to 4 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 23.

Jablokow grew up in Lagrange Park, Illinois. The son of an artist, drawing and painting has always been part of his life. Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses were close to his, which influenced his decision to pursue a degree in architecture at Iowa State University.

A trained architect, Peter started migrating towards art by becoming an architectural illustrator, working with Rael Slutsky Associates, and later Manuel Avila associates. Peter loves the technical aspects of drawing perspective images and is drawn to its exactness of detail.

Peter’s full transition to artist came while taking classes with Peggy Macnamara at North Shore Art League in Winnetka, Illinois.

“I create watercolors of buildings, bridges and machinery with a messy, rusty, chaotic feel that comes with age and lack of use,” said Jablokow. “The patterns, textures and colors of large, old, decaying equipment has a feel I don’t quite understand, but am attracted to, and have a desire to record before it’s gone.”