Art watch: Exhibits in Whitewater, Delavan & call for artists in Racine

This month, art lovers have two gallery exhibits to check out in Whitewater and a 9/11 exhibit in Delavan.
Artists may also want to enter a juried show by Racine Art Museum's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
"Watercolor Wisconsin 2021" will be open from Dec. 15 to April 22, 2022.
Artists age 18 and older who are Wisconsin residents can enter "Watercolor Wisconsin," for a $35 fee. The fee is waived for museum members.
Digital image entries and shipments must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. Work can be shipped to RAM, 441 Main St., Racine, 53403.
In-person deliveries can made Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
Online entry and more details can be found at ramart.org.
Foundation exhibit in Whitewater
Art from 11 members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is the focus of a monthlong hybrid gallery/virtual exhibit hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance.
There are a total of 37 pieces, ranging from watercolor and acrylic paints to wood carving, collage, photography and colored pencil illustration.
The exhibit can be seen through Sept. 26 in the alliance's Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. The gallery is open Fridays through Sundays, 2 to 4 p.m.
Online, the exhibit can be viewed through Sept. 30. Visit whitewaterarts.org to see it and for more information.
Day That Changed The World
Free and open to the public, "September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World" is an educational poster exhibit about the history of 9/11, exploring the consequences of terrorism and encouraging critical thinking about the legacies of the events that day.
The curated exhibition is now on display in the meeting room of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. It can be viewed during library operating hours when the room is not in use.
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The exhibit can be viewed throughout September.
Call 262-728-3111 or visit www.911memorial.org for more information.
Fort Atkinson artist shows 'Mashup'
Roberta's Art Gallery at UW-Whitewater kicks off the fall semester with "Mashup," an exhibit by Guzzo Pinc, of Fort Atkinson.
Pinc creates oil and acrylic paintings. In the exhibit, Pinch takes the opportunity to "mash" together all the different themes found in his work.
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m., Pinch appeared on the University Center's Facebook Live, discussing his exhibit.
"Mashup" will be at Roberta's until Sept. 29. The gallery is located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center at UW-Whitewater.
Gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 262-472-3193 or email ucart@uww.edu for more details.