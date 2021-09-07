Art watch: Exhibits in Whitewater, Delavan & call for artists in Racine

Online, the exhibit can be viewed through Sept. 30. Visit whitewaterarts.org to see it and for more information.

Day That Changed The World

Free and open to the public, "September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World" is an educational poster exhibit about the history of 9/11, exploring the consequences of terrorism and encouraging critical thinking about the legacies of the events that day.

The curated exhibition is now on display in the meeting room of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. It can be viewed during library operating hours when the room is not in use.

The library is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The exhibit can be viewed throughout September.

Call 262-728-3111 or visit www.911memorial.org for more information.

Fort Atkinson artist shows 'Mashup'

Roberta's Art Gallery at UW-Whitewater kicks off the fall semester with "Mashup," an exhibit by Guzzo Pinc, of Fort Atkinson.