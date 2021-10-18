Artist opens historic Victorian home in Sharon to public

SHARON — Painter Martha Hayden will open her home and studio to the public for her Fall Color art exhibition Saturday and Sunday, October 23 and 24, from noon to 5 p.m.
Located at 143 Prairie St., the home is a historic Victorian built in the 1870s. Landscapes, cityscapes, still life, figure paintings, and print making will be on display. Because of the COVID hiatus, Hayden’s show was not held last year and there will be a great deal of new work on display.
Hayden is a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. On an Art Institute fellowship, she studied in Salzburg, Austria, with the expressionist painter Oskar Kokoschka, winning the highest award for her work.
She has been featured in more than 450 national and regional exhibitions, including shows at the Art Institute of Chicago, Dartmouth College, Milwaukee Art Museum, and Butler Institute of American Art.
Hayden’s work is in collections at the British Museum; Baylor University; University of Wisconsin; Museu de Arte Moderno de São Paulo in Brazil; Weserburg Museum in Bremen, Germany; Salzburg Museum, Austria; Yale University Library; Harvard University Library; and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, among others.
Invited by the Maryland Institute College of Art, Hayden has twice painted in Brittany, France, as an Alfred and Trafford Klots resident artist.
On fellowships from the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation, the Joyce Dutka Arts Foundation, the Cill Rialaig Project, and Europos Parkas, Hayden has painted in New Mexico, Ireland, and Lithuania.
Opportunities to exhibit were very limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, but during this time, Hayden’s work won awards at printmaking exhibitions in Indiana, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Her paintings of St. Louis were featured in a virtual exhibition.
Closer to home, Hayden exhibited in “Woman’s Work” at the Woodstock Art Center this summer, in Woodstock, Illinois.
Recent expressionist still life paintings were done in the Hayden home and include antique furniture and scenes from domestic life. They are rich in color and contain vibrant reds and blues. Many tell stories. Christmas still lives show desserts left on the dining room table, the meal finished. Another painting depicts kitchen tools and ingredients laid out on a table. Holiday cookies are being prepared.
Wisconsin landscapes include scenes made locally in Sharon, and some painted near Mineral Point and Eau Claire. The landscapes have vibrant colors and interesting compositions.
Some are painted in acrylic on canvas, others are painted with gouache on paper. There are summer landscapes painted in varied greens and winter landscapes full of light. The exhibit also includes works from prior years, with scenes painted in New York, Vermont, and France.
For more information: https://www.Marthahayden.com