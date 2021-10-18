Artist opens historic Victorian home in Sharon to public

On fellowships from the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation, the Joyce Dutka Arts Foundation, the Cill Rialaig Project, and Europos Parkas, Hayden has painted in New Mexico, Ireland, and Lithuania.

Opportunities to exhibit were very limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, but during this time, Hayden’s work won awards at printmaking exhibitions in Indiana, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Her paintings of St. Louis were featured in a virtual exhibition.

Closer to home, Hayden exhibited in “Woman’s Work” at the Woodstock Art Center this summer, in Woodstock, Illinois.

Recent expressionist still life paintings were done in the Hayden home and include antique furniture and scenes from domestic life. They are rich in color and contain vibrant reds and blues. Many tell stories. Christmas still lives show desserts left on the dining room table, the meal finished. Another painting depicts kitchen tools and ingredients laid out on a table. Holiday cookies are being prepared.

Wisconsin landscapes include scenes made locally in Sharon, and some painted near Mineral Point and Eau Claire. The landscapes have vibrant colors and interesting compositions.