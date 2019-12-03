Artists host reception Nov. 20

Kasey Karstetter and Roberta Gifford Karstetter will host an artist reception Nov. 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The artists will discuss their techniques, inspiration and display their art as refreshments are served.

Roberta is a former parish administrator, treasurer and bookkeeper of Christ Episcopal Church, in Delavan.

Using unique, eclectic objects, she has been creating assemblage art for the last 14-plus years.

A member of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation for four years, Roberta has exhibited at various events in Wisconsin and Norther Illinois.

She has curated the annual Art as Prayer show each March for the last 10 years at Christ Episcopal Church.

Assisting her with the curation of the show is Kasey, owner of Kasey K Photo, a business specializing in portrait and event photos.

A 2005 graduate of the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Kasey creates abstract watercolors, mixed media paintings, digital art and jewelry.

She has also been a Geneva Lake Arts Foundation member for four years.

For more information, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or the library’s Facebook page.