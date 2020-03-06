Acting couple reprises 'Gin Game' roles

EAST TROY — A married acting team returns to the stage in the latest production by the Off The Square Players.

Delavan’s Joan and Steve Hay perform in “The Gin Game” March 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15, at Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy.

D.I. Coburn’s touching, humorous play uses the card game between seniors as a metaphor for life.

Weller is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home as Fosnia enters, a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy.

The Hay couple met when they played opposite each other in 1983, performing in “My Fair Lady.”

Steve Hay had 30 years theater experience, while Joan had only done a few shows.

Since then, the Hays have played other older couples — Norman and Ethel Thayer in “On Golden Pond,” and George and Charlotte Hay in “Moon Over Buffalo.”

Recently, the couple played in the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild production of “The Gin Game,” as well as the East Troy productions of “Fox on the Fair Way” and “Cemetery Club.”