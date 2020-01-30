'Almost, Maine' comes to Geneva Theater

The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild returns to the stage Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 12 and 14, to perform “Almost, Maine.”

The play by John Cariani consists of individual short plays exploring themes of love and loss in the remote, mythical community of Almost, Maine.

When it premiered at the Portland Stage Company in Portland, Maine, “Almost, Maine” broke box office records and garnered critical acclaim.

It was selected by the American National Theatre as one of the most outstanding regional theater productions of the 2004-05 season, featured in New Playwrights’ “Best Plays of 2006” issue and was deemed the most produced play in North American high schools from 2009 to 2012.

The guild will perform “Almost, Maine” at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

On Feb. 12, the play begins at 7:30 p.m., and on Feb. 14, it starts at 10 a.m.

Admission is free, but donations are requested, as each month, the guild uses proceeds from its productions to help local charities.

This month, the guild will help AVERYday Ministries.

The organization was created in memory of Avery McCarthy, an 11-year-old who died in a car accident.