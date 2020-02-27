Auditions for Elvis Presley musical begin March 2

Since 1973, the Lakeland Players community theater group has been going strong! Here's a look back at some of the Players' recent productions.
(From left) Tim West, Meredyth Morrison and Brian Wales star in the Lakeland Players' February 2020 production of “Barefoot in the Park." Final dates for the show at Feb. 28 and 29, and March 1. Visit lakeland-players.org for more details.
In May 2019, the Lakeland Players used the final production of its 45th season to celebrate. Having 35 singers and dancers on stage for "45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin,'" the Players performed songs from various musicals, including "Guys & Dolls," "42nd Street" and "Les Miserables." Pictured are (from left) Kim Casey and music director Kerry John Knowlton.
In October 2018, the Lakeland Players brought to the stage "Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?" (From left) Amy Schley, Gordon Wisniewski, Marti Todd and Tanya Palcic were part of the cast.
Another scene from "Barefoot in the Park," with (from left) Brendan Gaughan, Anne Wales and Meredyth Morrison.
In December 2019, the Lakeland Players presented “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which included (from left) Kirsten Siedenburg-Sis, Alex Simons, Stephen Brellenthin, Julie Schmidt and Nick Stark.
Another scene from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," including (from left) Tommy McEneany and Nick Stark.
Other cast members from “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” were (standing) Kelly Clemens, Jessie Pohlman, Sue Greben, Kim Casey and Sara Jacobs. Seated are Holly Keiser and Tina Johnson.
The Lakeland Players performed "The Underpants" in February 2019. The comedy was co-written by comedian Steve Martin. Tara Cha (left) and John Roberts starred.
Another scene from the Lakeland Players' version of "The Underpants," starring Tara Cha (left) and Jessie Pohlman.
The final show of the Lakeland Players' 2017-18 season was "Sugar." Pictured are cast members (from left) Nathan Huberty, Marshall Griffin, Joe Huberty, Garrett Volpendesta and Stephen Brellethin.