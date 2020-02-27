Auditions for Elvis Presley musical begin March 2

ELKHORN — He was dubbed the King of Rock and Roll, and there was a Broadway musical about his life.

Now, the Lakeland Players are looking for people to help bring the musical to the stage.

The community theater group is holding auditions for “All Shook Up” Monday and Tuesday, March 2 and 3, at 7 p.m.

Auditions will occur at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Participants are encouraged to prepare a song to sing. An accompanist will be provided.

It is also recommended participants wear appropriate dancing shoes, and they should expect to read cold from the script.

The auditions are open to performers ages 15 and older.

“All Shook Up” is scheduled for May 8 to 10 and 15 to 17.

Call 630-205-4722 for more information.

