Call to artists: Bay festival this July

Williams Bay Fine Art and Fine Craft Fest

Guests enjoying the art on display at a previous Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest.

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Fine Art and Fine Craft Fest is coming, and the group behind it is looking for artists to show their work at the event.

The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance is sponsoring the 44th annual Fine Art and Fine Craft Fest Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26, at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay.

It is a juried show limited to 60 exhibitors.

In 2019, 46 artists were included in the show, which is free to the public, with food and entertainment on site, plus free parking.

Applications for interested artists are available at www.wbca.net or on Facebook at https://goo.gl/Z2AYMd.

Deadlines are April 1 for new artists, and May 1 for returning artists.

For more information, contact Marijo Petullo at Petullofam@gmail.com or Sandy Johnson at wbculturalartsalliance@gmail.com.

The alliance can also be contacted by mail at Williams Bay Fine Art and Fine Craft Fest, P.O. Box 314, Williams Bay, WI 53191.

