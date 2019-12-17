Emagine opens Midwest's largest CinemaScope screen

TROY, MICHIGAN — Emagine Entertainment Inc. is unveiling the largest CinemaScope screen in the Midwest at its Canton/Westland location Thursday, Dec. 19.

Earlier this year, the owners of Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons, and other Midwestern theaters expanded the Canton/Westland theater, which is located at 39535 Ford Road.

The theater was renovated with heated reclining chairs and a 9,000-square-foot expansion area, which now includes the Super EMAX screen.

“Our Super EMAX will undeniably be the largest CinemaScope screen in the Midwest, but more importantly, it will be the best place in the state of Michigan to see a blockbuster film,” said Paul Glantz, Emagine Entertainment chairman.

The screen is 94 feet wide and 40 feet tall, which not only makes it the largest in the Midwest but among the largest in the U.S.

It will feature ultra-bright, crisp Christie 4K RGB 57,000 lumen laser imagery, paired with a 64-channel Dolby Atmos audio system.

Guests will watch movies on the screen from 345 luxury heated recliners and a front row of “cuddle chairs” — or couch-styled seats.