Frame playing Brewers organ for Laurel & Hardy screening

There was a time when the organ was as important to watching a movie as the projector.

In the 1920s, musicians often played the scores to silent films as audiences screened them.

On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23, local theater organist Zach Frame will score a Laurel and Hardy classic live at Geneva Theater — using the Milwaukee Brewers’ theater organ.

Frame will perform Feb. 22 at 9 p.m., and Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

He will use the travelling Allen organ heard at Miller Park for Milwaukee Brewers games and for sporting events at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Frame — a professional recording artist who discovered the theater pipe organ at age 5 — is performing to raise funds for a Geneva Theater project.

The shows are hosted by the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society, a local group that is restoring a Style H Wurlizter organ to be installed in the theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Built in 1928, the Geneva Theater originally housed a theater organ.

On Feb. 22 and 23, Frame will provide the sound effects and music for “Double Whoopee,” the 20-minute silent film from legendary comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.