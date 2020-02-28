Grammy-winning designer speaks at UW-Whitewater

He created the most visited graphic design show in history with “The Happy Show,” an exhibition that presented typographic investigations of a series of maxims — rules to live by — culled from Sagmeister’s diary.

It attracted more than half a million visitors worldwide.

As an educator Sagmeister teaches in the graduate department of the School of Visual Art in New York City and lectures extensively on all continents.

A native of Austria, he received his master’s degree from the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. As a Fulbright Scholar, he received a master’s degree from the Pratt Institute in New York.

During his UW-Whitewater residency, Sagmeister will work directly with 50 Department of Art and Design students to develop individualized design solutions within a limited budget.

An exhibition featuring select pieces of Sagmeister’s work along with projects from the student workshop is March 6 to 20 at Crossman Gallery, 950 W. Main St., Room 1013, Whitewater.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays.