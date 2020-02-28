Grammy-winning designer speaks at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — World-renowned designer and artist Stefan Sagmeister is giving a free lecture at UW-Whitewater Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
The Grammy winner, whose clients range from legendary musicians to HBO and the Guggenheim Museum, will present “Why Beauty Matters” during his week-long residence at the university’s Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Using examples from architecture, design and science, Sagmeister will attempt to prove that people feel and behave differently around beauty.
Sagmeister designed album covers for Lou Reed, the Rolling Stones, Jay Z, Aerosmith, Pat Metheny and more.
In 2005, he won a Gramy for Best Box Set or Special Limited Edition for “Once In a Lifetime,” by the Talking Heads. Five years later, Sagmeister won a Best Recording Package Grammy for Brian Eno and David Byrne’s “Everything That Happens Will Happen Today.”
Sagmeister also won the 2005 Communications Design Award from the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum and the 2009 Lucky Strike Designer Award for his lifetime achievements.
In 1993, he formed the New York-based Sagmeister Inc.
He is the author of several books, including “Things I Have Learned in My Life So Far,” “Sagmeister & Walsh: Beauty,” and “Sagmeister: Made You Look.”
He created the most visited graphic design show in history with “The Happy Show,” an exhibition that presented typographic investigations of a series of maxims — rules to live by — culled from Sagmeister’s diary.
It attracted more than half a million visitors worldwide.
As an educator Sagmeister teaches in the graduate department of the School of Visual Art in New York City and lectures extensively on all continents.
A native of Austria, he received his master’s degree from the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. As a Fulbright Scholar, he received a master’s degree from the Pratt Institute in New York.
During his UW-Whitewater residency, Sagmeister will work directly with 50 Department of Art and Design students to develop individualized design solutions within a limited budget.
An exhibition featuring select pieces of Sagmeister’s work along with projects from the student workshop is March 6 to 20 at Crossman Gallery, 950 W. Main St., Room 1013, Whitewater.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays.
Sagmeister’s visit is funded by the Annette and Dale Schuh Visiting Artist Endowment, established in 2015 in honor of the experience Annette Schuh as a UW-Whitewater undergraduate art student interacting with notable visiting artists.
Call Leslie LaMuro at 262-472-1228 or Audra Lange at 262-472-5943 for more information.