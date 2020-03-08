Guatemalan clay artist gives free lecture March 10

WHITEWATER — Internationally acclaimed folk artist Cruz Enrique Espana will give a free public lecture Tuesday, March 10, at UW-Whitewater.

The free lecture, which runs from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m., will be at the Greenhill Center of the Arts Ceramics Area, Room 1037, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. It is open to the public.

Hailing from Antigua, Guatemala, Espana is the son of potter Jose Guillermo Espana, and the oldest of 10 children.

Cruz Enrique Espana worked in his father’s ceramic factory as a child, but his dreams of becoming an artist in his own right compelled him to open up his own factory to make unique sculptures.

In his community, clay was not considered an artistic medium, but his work sold and he was invited to appear in Mexico, Costa Rica, the U.S., Germany, Taiwan and Italy, where he exhibited and taught.

After over 60 years of working with clay, Espana remains prolific and internationally recognized.

First and foremost a teacher, Espana currently mentors 15 women from Fuego, Guatemala, a town devastated in June 2018 by the eruption of Volcan de Fuego.