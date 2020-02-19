Happenings: Crime cinema classic returns to Lake Geneva

The Lake Geneva Film Club springs back into action this year with a screening of what many consider one of the best sequels ever made.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the club will watch the 1974 film “The Godfather Part II” at 6:30 p.m. at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
There is a $10 donation suggested to watch the movie, with proceeds going to the Never Say Never Playland project.
“Part II” is required viewing for lovers of cinema, as is “Part I.” If you’ve seen the first, you have to see the second — and if you haven’t seen any of the trilogy of “Godfather” films, “Part II” still works on its own.
Starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and John Cazale, “Part II” both progresses the saga of the Corleone family and fills in details about its history.
The film won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for De Niro, who portrayed a young Vito Corleone.
Vito was played by Marlon Brando in “Part I.” Brando also won an Oscar for his performance.
This was the first time two actors won Oscars for playing the same character.
The second time, of course, was just recently, as “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar earlier this month for his work as the titular character.
In 2009, Heath Ledger won an Oscar as the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”
For more about the screening or the film club, visit www.LakeGenevaFilmClub.com.
New theater in town
Looks like there’s a new spot for entertainment in Lake Geneva.
Located at 609 W. Main St., Grapevine Theatre is the place for stand-up comedy night Saturday, Feb. 22.
The event is hosted by nearby business The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.
On Feb. 22, producer Mark Klaber has put together a lineup of five comedians who will perform shows at 6 and 8 p.m.
They are adults-only shows, and guests may enjoy drinks at The Bottle Shop prior to the performances.
Tickets $20 each, plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 or stop by The Bottle Shop to purchase.
Grapevine Theatre is located in the former Tristan Crist Magic Theatre.
In December 2015, Crist first opened the theater, which he also designed. Today, he performs at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
No experience points required
Intro to Dungeons & Dragons is Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The event offers guests the chance to play D&D and learn about its history — including why Lake Geneva plays a significant role in it.
Hosting and sponsoring the event are Geneva Lake Museum, Lake Geneva Games, Horticultural Hall, Gino’s East Pizza and the Matheson Memorial and Lake Geneva public libraries.
Flea market
The Barnyard Bargain Bonanza returns Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
This is the second to last date for the season’s indoor flea market, which offers free admission and parking, plus the chance to score some vintage garage, farm and household treasures.
Barbecue, soup, homemade pies and tasty treats will also be sold at the event.
Visit walworthcountyfair.com for more information.
Other happenings
Heart-themed Family Night was Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Brookwood Elementary School, 630 Kossuth St., Genoa City. Games, crafts, snacks. Event open to public. Contact CH003329@discoverchampions.com for more information.
Military Appreciation Day is Friday, Feb. 21, at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s the Mountaintop, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Active military and veterans can enjoy various skiing and snowboarding specials throughout the day, including free lift ticket and rentals for active military and half-price lift tickets for military family members. Call 262-249-4726 for more information.
Strange Facts and History of Coffee with Lake Geneva Coffee Roastery is Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
“The Addams Family Musical” is Feb. 25 to 29, at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 800 W. Main St., Whitewater. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 to 28, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 29. Ticket prices are $18.50 to the general public; $16.50 for those over the age of 65; $12.50 for those under 18; and $7 for UW-W students. Order by phone at 262-472-2222 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at tickets.uww.edu.