Happenings: Crime cinema classic returns to Lake Geneva

The Lake Geneva Film Club springs back into action this year with a screening of what many consider one of the best sequels ever made.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the club will watch the 1974 film “The Godfather Part II” at 6:30 p.m. at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

There is a $10 donation suggested to watch the movie, with proceeds going to the Never Say Never Playland project.

“Part II” is required viewing for lovers of cinema, as is “Part I.” If you’ve seen the first, you have to see the second — and if you haven’t seen any of the trilogy of “Godfather” films, “Part II” still works on its own.

Starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and John Cazale, “Part II” both progresses the saga of the Corleone family and fills in details about its history.

The film won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for De Niro, who portrayed a young Vito Corleone.

Vito was played by Marlon Brando in “Part I.” Brando also won an Oscar for his performance.

This was the first time two actors won Oscars for playing the same character.