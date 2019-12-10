Happenings: Holiday fun on stage, radio & silver screen

Old-time radio is back.
Theatrical shows inspired by the Golden Age of Radio are on the rise locally.
This week alone, there are three radio plays in the area.
A radio play is different than traditional theater.
In a radio play, actors read their lines into microphones on stage, while sound effects and sometimes live music are performed alongside them.
It seems as if, by nature, a radio play works on at least two levels.
There’s the play itself, plus the historical re-enactment of what it must have been like to see a show unfold in a radio studio during the 1920s through 50s.
Two of the three radio shows this week take inspiration from classic films of the 1940s, while one is an original production that will actually be broadcast on the radio.
On Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 11 and 13, the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild presents “Miracle on 34th Street,” inspired by the Oscar-winning 1947 Christmas film.
Performances are Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Proceeds will benefit Tree House Child and Family Center.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, WGTD Radio Theater’s Annual Holiday Extravaganza returns to Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The theater will perform an original radio play, “The Detective Christmas Cavalcade,” which will be broadcast live on WGTD 91.1 FM. Doors open to rehearsals at 10 a.m. Show starts at 11 a.m.
Admission of $10 includes a $5 discount coupon to use the day of the show for breakfast or lunch at Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre” begins at 7 p.m. at UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The dinner-and-a-show event focuses on a radio play version of the classic 1946 film directed by Frank Capra, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.
Ticket prices range from $26.25 to $42.50. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium/2019-wonderful-life for details.
More holiday shows
Want to see a more traditional theatrical play to get into the holiday spirit? Here are two about the true meaning of Christmas.
The Off The Square Players of East Troy performs Robert Fulghum’s funny and heartwarming “Uh-Oh — Here Comes Christmas” Friday and Sunday, Dec. 13 and 15, at Backstage Ivan’s, 2093 Division St., East Troy.
Show starts Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. “Uh-Oh” also has dates booked for Dec. 27, 28 and 29.
Tickets $15, available at brownpapertickets.com.
Lakeland Players will do “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 13 through 15 at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Written by “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the show is Dec. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. There are also performances scheduled Dec. 20 through 22.
Tickets $15, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling 262-723-4848.
How about a holiday movie? Lake Geneva Film Club hosts a screening of the 1954 holiday film classic “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, Dec. 18 at Geneva Theater.
Tickets available now at the theater’s box office or by texting “quantity” with a name to 262-497-3270.
Admission is a suggested $10 donation, with proceeds going to Never Say Never Playland.
Santa Watch
Ol’ Saint Nick continues his whirlwind tour of the area this week, making stops at the following:
Breakfast with Santa: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Evergreen Ballroom, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Visit grandgeneva.com for pricing and more details.
Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 14 and 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Visit www.pier290.com/menu/ for breakfast menu.
Downtown Lake Geneva: Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, plus reindeer, will be in town Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exact locations to be determined. Visit streetsoflakegeneva.com for info.
Visit Santa: Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bradley’s Department Store, 222 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Pancake Breakfast & Pictures with Santa: Dec. 15, from 7 a.m. to noon, St. Peter’s School, 301 Elm St., East Troy.
Santa at The Abbey: Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Nick’s hanging at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, during breakfast and brunch.
Santa stroll: Dec. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Catch the Big Man strolling through downtown Lake Geneva, stopping in at his favorite stores and restaurants. Visit streetsoflakegeneva.com for details.
Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 15, 8 to 11 a.m., Timber Ridge Waterpark & Lodge, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Cost $27.99 for adults, $14.99 ages 5 to 12, $6.99 ages 2 to 5, complimentary for ages 2 and younger with paid adult.
Other happenings
Cocoa Walk is Dec. 14 and 15 in downtown Richmond, Illinois. Shop, sip hot cocoa and enjoy holiday fun. Visit Richmond’s Downtown Cocoa Walk Facebook page for details.
A book launch party for Carol L. Paur’s “Isasnora Snores” is Dec. 15, starting at 3 p.m., at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Refreshments, door prizes, cash bar. Paur will also sell autographed copies of the children’s book.
East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Luncheon & Gathering is Dec. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Lulabell’s Dockside, N9228 East Shore Road, East Troy. Visit easttroy.org/events/2019/dec/11/annual-luncheon-2019/ for details.
The 10th Annual Home Party and Craft Fair is Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bret Miller Gymnasium, East Troy High School, 3128 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Free admission, over 80 vendors.