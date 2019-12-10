Happenings: Holiday fun on stage, radio & silver screen

Old-time radio is back.

Theatrical shows inspired by the Golden Age of Radio are on the rise locally.

This week alone, there are three radio plays in the area.

A radio play is different than traditional theater.

In a radio play, actors read their lines into microphones on stage, while sound effects and sometimes live music are performed alongside them.

It seems as if, by nature, a radio play works on at least two levels.

There’s the play itself, plus the historical re-enactment of what it must have been like to see a show unfold in a radio studio during the 1920s through 50s.

Two of the three radio shows this week take inspiration from classic films of the 1940s, while one is an original production that will actually be broadcast on the radio.

On Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 11 and 13, the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild presents “Miracle on 34th Street,” inspired by the Oscar-winning 1947 Christmas film.

Performances are Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.