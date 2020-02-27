Happenings: How wine tastings embody mindfulness

Never have I gone to a wine tasting event, but after reading a few articles, I am pleasantly surprised to find out how much I could enjoy them.

There are two wine tasting dinners in the area Friday, Feb. 28.

The Terlato Wine Dinner is Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m., at The Geneva Inn on Geneva Lake, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Winter Wine Dinner: Duckhorn Wines is Feb. 28, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Geneva ChopHouse in Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

From what I read, wine tasting seems like an exercise in mindfulness, the practice in which one should be fully present in the moment, becoming aware of thoughts, feelings and the environment.

According to the Wine Folly website, winefolly.com, there are four steps to tasting wine and developing one’s palate.

Each step appears to be an increased effort to bring the taster more fully into the moment — the experience of the wine.

Wine Folly’s steps are to look at the wine. Inspect it, preferably in neutral light. Next, smell the wine. Identify aromas while breathing through the nose.