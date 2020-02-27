Happenings: How wine tastings embody mindfulness

Never have I gone to a wine tasting event, but after reading a few articles, I am pleasantly surprised to find out how much I could enjoy them.
There are two wine tasting dinners in the area Friday, Feb. 28.
The Terlato Wine Dinner is Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m., at The Geneva Inn on Geneva Lake, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Winter Wine Dinner: Duckhorn Wines is Feb. 28, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Geneva ChopHouse in Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
From what I read, wine tasting seems like an exercise in mindfulness, the practice in which one should be fully present in the moment, becoming aware of thoughts, feelings and the environment.
According to the Wine Folly website, winefolly.com, there are four steps to tasting wine and developing one’s palate.
Each step appears to be an increased effort to bring the taster more fully into the moment — the experience of the wine.
Wine Folly’s steps are to look at the wine. Inspect it, preferably in neutral light. Next, smell the wine. Identify aromas while breathing through the nose.
Then, taste the wine. Assess its flavors as experienced by taste buds and breathing with the back of the nose. Finally, make a conclusion about the wine and remember it.
I have never felt sophisticated enough to attend a wine tasting, which shows how little I actually know about them. After all, at a wine tasting, there is a lot of spitting.
According to Wine Spectator, it is a good idea to remember to spit when tasting. Trying various wines without spitting could impede the experience, not to mention one’s sobriety.
All the pros spit, apparently, which is why there are usually buckets at every table.
At the Terlato Wine Dinner, luxury Terlato wines will be paired with five courses of finely crafted cuisine. Also a welcome reception featuring Guiliana Prosecco, charcuterie and caviar. Tickets are $100 each. Visit thegenevainn.ticketspice.com to purchase and for more details.
At the Winter Wine Dinner, reception at 6 p.m., four course dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $100 per person, or $60 for non-drinking designated drivers. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.
Local theater
Two productions that started earlier this month will wrap up this week.
Final dates for the UW-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department’s “The Addams Family Musical” are Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 26 to 29.
Performances are at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 800 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 to 28, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 29.
Ticket prices are $18.50 to the general public; $16.50 for those over the age of 65; $12.50 for those under 18; and $7 for UW-W students.
Order by phone at 262-472-2222 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at tickets.uww.edu.
The Lakeland Players also has three last shows for its version of the Neil Simon Broadway hit “Barefoot in the Park” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 28 to March 1, at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.lakeland-players.org, at the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce or by calling 262-728-5578.
Long live the album
The authors of “Classic Rock Photographs From Yesterday & Today” will discuss the albums that influenced them the most Thursday, March 5, at Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
From 2 to 4 p.m., Jim Summaria and Mark Plotnick will be joined in the discussion by Tim Townsend, the proprietor of Black Circle Records.
A discussion about the event with Townsend reminded me that one of the most influential albums in my life was a compilation called “Just For Laughs.”
The 1982 collection of pop parodies had Frank Zappa & Moon Unit’s “Valley Girl,” two songs by “Weird Al” Yankovic, and my personal favorite — Henhouse Five Plus Too’s rendition of the 1940s jazz standard “In the Mood.”
Henhouse Five Plus Too was a pseudonym for Grammy winner Ray Stevens. On this version of “In the Mood,” chickens sing the melody and some of the brass and rhythm parts. Presumably it’s Stevens doing all the clucking.
What an absurd, unique world of sound this album held for 9-year-old me, sparking within me an appreciation for music beyond the mainstream.
Had I not been listening to someone share their musical influences, who knows when I would have reflected on its impact. Who knows what realizations lie ahead at this March 5 discussion.
Other happenings
Anyone looking for ways to liven up their fiction writing may want to check out Sherry Engstrom’s Creating Colorful Characters presentation Saturday, Feb. 29. The 10:30 a.m. presentation is at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Learn how to save the cranes during Cranes: Ambassadors for Conservation Saturday, Feb. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Featuring presentation by Dr. Rich Beilfuss, president/CEO of the International Crane Foundation. Tickets $15.
What is a reverse cash raffle? Find out Feb. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Genoa City Lions Club’s Reverse Cash Raffle & Fellows Meat Raffle. Event is at 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Last ticket drawn wins the grand prize of $4,500. Additional prizes of $2,500, with up to 21 chances to win. Tickets $100 each. Only 100 tickets will be sold. For more details on the reverse cash and meat raffles, visit the Facebook pages for the club or 332 Fellows Bar and Grill.
New vitamin supplement shop Lifetime Nutrition is holding a soft opening Sunday, March 1, starting at 10 a.m. The shop is located at 223 Cook St., Lake Geneva.
Genoa City Lions Club hosts bingo Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., at 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, Genoa City. Visit the club’s Facebook page for details.
Vijay and Beth Narayanan will lead Farming 101 March 3, at 6 p.m., at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. The couple run The Farmstead in the town of Bloomfield. Expected discussion topics include food buzzwords and how they grow vegetables on their farm.
Get Crafty Wednesday, March 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Create a book-themed spring planter and grow paperwhites. Call 262-275-5107 to reserve a spot as space is limited.
The Silver Screen Movie Club will watch “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Thursday, March 5, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Starts at 9:30 a.m. Based on the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and journalist Tom Junod. Tom Hanks, who played Rogers in the film, was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Seats free with coupon or door prize entry form. Visit silverscreenmovieclub.com for details.
