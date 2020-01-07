Happenings: Plug in the guitars, start to rock

I believe with absolute certainty that, at any given time of day, AC/DC is playing on a tavern jukebox somewhere in the world.

But to hear their music played live, the closest local fans can get is watching Back In Black play Saturday, Jan. 11.

The AC/DC tribute act from Dallas headlines the next installment of the Walworth County Fairgrounds’ Rock The Barns winter concert series.

Back In Black co-founder/guitarist Mike Mroz said fans should expect to hear them play some different deep cuts than they did when they performed Rock The Barns last year.

The group may also do a few original songs. Mroz and his band also perform as Stripwired.

Either as Stripwired or as Back In Black, the group shares a unique connection with AC/DC.

Vocalist Darren Caperna — who also co-founded Back In Black — auditioned for AC/DC after singer Brian Johnson resigned in 2016.

During his audition, Caperna performed 21 songs with the group.

Brothers Angus and Malcolm Young founded AC/DC in 1973, reportedly choosing the name after their sister noted the initials for alternating current/direct current on a sewing machine.