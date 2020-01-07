Happenings: Plug in the guitars, start to rock

I believe with absolute certainty that, at any given time of day, AC/DC is playing on a tavern jukebox somewhere in the world.
But to hear their music played live, the closest local fans can get is watching Back In Black play Saturday, Jan. 11.
The AC/DC tribute act from Dallas headlines the next installment of the Walworth County Fairgrounds’ Rock The Barns winter concert series.
Back In Black co-founder/guitarist Mike Mroz said fans should expect to hear them play some different deep cuts than they did when they performed Rock The Barns last year.
The group may also do a few original songs. Mroz and his band also perform as Stripwired.
Either as Stripwired or as Back In Black, the group shares a unique connection with AC/DC.
Vocalist Darren Caperna — who also co-founded Back In Black — auditioned for AC/DC after singer Brian Johnson resigned in 2016.
During his audition, Caperna performed 21 songs with the group.
Brothers Angus and Malcolm Young founded AC/DC in 1973, reportedly choosing the name after their sister noted the initials for alternating current/direct current on a sewing machine.
With the passing of Malcolm in 2017, it has been a rough go for AC/DC fans.
But it has been widely reported that a new AC/DC album is in the works with Angus Young, Johnson and others using unpublished demos from Malcolm as the foundation for new songs.
Who knows what the future holds for AC/DC, but on Jan. 11, it seems like a sure bet that Back In Black will play to another sold-out crowd like they did last year at the fairgrounds.
What is it about AC/DC’s music that has kept the band’s legacy alive for 45 years?
“They just play straightforward rock and roll,” said Mroz in a January 2019 Resorter interview. “Plug in the guitars, then start to rock.”
Visit walworthcountyfair.com for show details, including ticket prices.
‘Gin Game’ & chamber music
Looking for more sophisticated entertainment options? Two upcoming events are technically free to attend.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “The Gin Game” Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m.
The guild was also scheduled to put on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
“The Gin Game” stars Steve and Joan Hay as two nursing home residents who bond over gin rummy.
Guild performances are at the Geneva Theater 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Although free, a $10 donation is suggested.
Proceeds from donations will go to the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County.
On Sunday, Jan. 19, Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra members will play chamber music at 3 p.m. at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Chamber music is classical music composed for small groups, usually without solos.
Donations to the orchestra will be accepted at the event.
Other happenings
CBD 101 was Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Discussion topics include differences between hemp and marijuana and how CBD oil works.
Bingo is Thursday, Jan. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Lego Build is Friday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Toddlers to teens can drop in to build at the library.
Family Fun/STEM Night is Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jackson Elementary School, 13 N. Jackson St., Elkhorn. Free admission. Concessions will be sold.
Meat raffle Jan. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
The Holly French bowling benefit is Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Towne & Country Lanes, 264 S. Pine St., Burlington. Visit event’s Facebook page for check-in instructions, costs and more details.
Celebrating the King’s Birthday — the King being Elvis Presley, of course — is Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., at Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Visit event’s Facebook page for details.
Meat bingo is Jan. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
The Naughty Christmas Party is Sunday, Jan. 12, starting at 1 p.m. at Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva. Bring a gift to pass to participate in gift exchange. Visit event’s Facebook page for details.
Beginner bicycle maintenance class Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
“Abominable” will be screened at the next family movie night Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lake Geneva Public Library.
The East Troy Lions pancake breakfast is Sunday, Jan. 19, from 8 to 10:30 a.m., at East Troy Lions Club and Community Center, 2077 Division St., East Troy.