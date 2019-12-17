Happenings: Silver screen return of a Christmas classic

Anyone who still needs to tell Santa Claus about that Red Ryder BB gun they wanted for Christmas should do so this weekend.
The toy gun is, of course, the object of desire for 9-year-old Ralphie in the classic 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” which I remember seeing at Geneva Theater back when I was around Ralphie’s age.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., the Lake Geneva Film Club hosts a screening of another, much older holiday film at Geneva Theater — 1954’s “White Christmas.”
Starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney and Danny Kaye, the movie is about two World War II soldiers who sang and danced their way to success.
Played by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, the entertainers meet another song-and-dance act comprised of two sisters — Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen — and end up in a failing Vermont inn, which they try to save by putting on a show.
With “White Christmas,” the Lake Geneva Film Club continues to screen beloved Christmas classics.
The club debuted in December 2017 with a showing of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” In December 2018, it screened the 1951 version of “A Christmas Carol.”
Located at 244 Broad St., in downtown Lake Geneva, Geneva Theater is perfect for watching classic films on the big screen.
Admission Dec. 18 is a suggested donation of $10, with proceeds benefitting the Never Say Never Playland Project, which focuses on children with special needs.
Visit geneva4.com/events-calendar/white-christmas or lakegenevafilmclub.com for more details.
Santa Watch
Kris Kringle’s social calendar is booked solid this weekend.
Ski & Dine with Santa & Mrs. Claus: Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 and 20, from 3 to 5 p.m., Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves will hit the slopes at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will have dinner at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at Walt’s Tavern. Visit wilmotmountain.com for details and to make reservations.
Santa in the Chalet: Dec. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wehmhoff Park, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Call 262-723-5788 for more information.
Breakfast with Santa and more: Activities throughout the day Dec. 21. Two seatings: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Crafts, music and hayrides every 30 minutes. Visit lakelawnresort.com for details. Reservations required for seatings. Call 262-725-9155 for reservations.
Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 21 and 22, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Evergreen Ballroom, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Visit grandgeneva.com for pricing and more details.
Santa visit: Dec. 21, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Call 262-728-3111 for more information.
Downtown Lake Geneva: Santa strolls Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., handing out treats to good children.
Pictures with Santa and more: Dec. 21, noon to 4 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva. Various Christmas activities are free for guests. Tickets will be sold day of event to attend. Visit The Cove of Lake Geneva Facebook page for details.
Santa does Walmart: Dec. 21, noon to 4 p.m., Walmart, 201 S. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Last minute visit: Dec. 21 at 5 p.m., Doyle’s Pub, 5604 Mill St., Richmond, Illinois. Visit Doyle’s Facebook page for details.
Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 22, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Cost is $27.99 for adults, $14.99 for ages 5 to 12, $6.99 ages 2 to 5 and complimentary for younger children with paid adult.
Santa visits The Abbey: Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
More Christmas fun
The dinner-and-a-show event “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre” is Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets range from $26.25 to $42.50. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium/2019-wonderful-life for details.
The Lakeland Players perform “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 20 to 22 at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 22. Tickets $15. Visit lakeland-players.org for details.
Go Christmas caroling with the Genoa City Lions Club Dec. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Meet at 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Carolers will go around Genoa City on a wagon, then return at 6:30 p.m. to warm up with hot food and beverages at 332 Fellows. Visit the Genoa City Lions Club or 332 Fellows Bar and Grill Facebook pages for details.
A free Christmas Day community meal is Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, 203 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Call 262-723-5788 for details.
Other happenings
A Winter Solstice celebration is Dec. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, town of Lyons. Bonfire, candlelight hike, food, music and more. Visit the Friends of the White River County Park Facebook page for more information.