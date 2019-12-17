Happenings: Silver screen return of a Christmas classic

Anyone who still needs to tell Santa Claus about that Red Ryder BB gun they wanted for Christmas should do so this weekend.

The toy gun is, of course, the object of desire for 9-year-old Ralphie in the classic 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” which I remember seeing at Geneva Theater back when I was around Ralphie’s age.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., the Lake Geneva Film Club hosts a screening of another, much older holiday film at Geneva Theater — 1954’s “White Christmas.”

Starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney and Danny Kaye, the movie is about two World War II soldiers who sang and danced their way to success.

Played by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, the entertainers meet another song-and-dance act comprised of two sisters — Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen — and end up in a failing Vermont inn, which they try to save by putting on a show.

With “White Christmas,” the Lake Geneva Film Club continues to screen beloved Christmas classics.

The club debuted in December 2017 with a showing of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” In December 2018, it screened the 1951 version of “A Christmas Carol.”