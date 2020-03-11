Happenings: Take the ride at Delavan Train Show

Here’s one for model train enthusiasts of all ages.

The 13th annual Delavan Train Show is March 21 and 22 in the city’s downtown area, with exhibits and a unique interactive tour starting at the American Legion Hall, 111 S. 2nd St.

Hours are March 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is a popular event, with Visit Delavan reporting that it typically attracts over 6,000 guests.

This year, there will be 25 model train layout at 11 downtown Delavan locations, including some constructed with Legos.

Event organizers suggest starting the show at the Hall, where participants will receive a ticket. Once it is punched at all show locations, the ticket can be entered in a prize drawing.

Some may wish to take the trolley instead of strolling downtown Delavan to visit all locations.

The exhibits are intended to entertain all ages. Some model train setups can be operated by guests.

Admission and parking are free for the event. Food and beverages will be served. There will also be raffle prizes.

For more, visit DelavanTrainShow.com or call 262-728-6000.