Happenings: Take the ride at Delavan Train Show

Here’s one for model train enthusiasts of all ages.
The 13th annual Delavan Train Show is March 21 and 22 in the city’s downtown area, with exhibits and a unique interactive tour starting at the American Legion Hall, 111 S. 2nd St.
Hours are March 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It is a popular event, with Visit Delavan reporting that it typically attracts over 6,000 guests.
This year, there will be 25 model train layout at 11 downtown Delavan locations, including some constructed with Legos.
Event organizers suggest starting the show at the Hall, where participants will receive a ticket. Once it is punched at all show locations, the ticket can be entered in a prize drawing.
Some may wish to take the trolley instead of strolling downtown Delavan to visit all locations.
The exhibits are intended to entertain all ages. Some model train setups can be operated by guests.
Admission and parking are free for the event. Food and beverages will be served. There will also be raffle prizes.
For more, visit DelavanTrainShow.com or call 262-728-6000.
Shamrocks & shenanigans
Here’s a rundown of some St. Patrick’s Day-related events and specials in the area.
St. Patrick’s Day Bash starts at 11 a.m. at The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Drink specials, meat raffle at 2 p.m., DJ Rev Deville at 9 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day Buffet March 14, from 5 to 10 p.m., at 240 West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Prime rib buffet with Shepherd’s Pie, corned beef and cabbage and more. Reservations recommended. Visit theabbeyresort.com or call 800-709-1323.
Green beer, free beads and other specials at the St. Patrick’s Day Party March 14 at Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Party starts at 9 p.m.
St. Paddy’s Specials March 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Crafted Americana in The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Call 262-249-3822 for reservations and more details.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration starts March 17 at 11 a.m. at Doyle’s Pub, 5604 Mill St., Richmond, Illinois. Green beer, Bagpiper Ron — arriving whenever he wants — and more.
Reuben brat sliders, Guinness potato chips and free pint glasses to the first 70 customers are available at the inflatable Pop-Up Irish Pub March 17 at Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. Event is from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot.
Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Polar Plunge March 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants will jump into Pell Lake.
On the stage
Mission IMPROVable brings the laughs while the audience decides what the show’s about March 21 at 8 p.m. at the Geneva Ballroom Stage at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. A fast-paced take on the improvised comedy show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” featuring Chicago area actors who pretend to be secret agents. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Visit lakelawnresort.com/events for details.
Five comedians will perform at Stand Up Comedy Night March 14 at Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Adults-only shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy drinks at The Bottle Shop prior to the event. Tickets $20, plus tax, includes admission and a beverage at The Bottle Shop. Limited seating. Call 262-348-9463 for more details.
Stand-up comedians Brian Noonan and Roger Radley headline the St. Patrick’s Comedy Laughtacular and Irish Buffet March 21, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. A host at WGN Radio in Chicago and WTMJ in Milwaukee, Noonan also appeared in TV shows “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Chicago Med” and “Guys Behaving Badly.” Radley has headlined throughout the country over 30 years, having opened for George Carlin, Johnny Cash and B.B. King. Cash bar opens 5 p.m., buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. $50 per person. Visit evergreengolf.com/comedy-nights for details.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild’s “A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking” was March 11 at 7:30 p.m. The play is also March 13 at 10 a.m. Performances are at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Admission is a suggested $10 donation. Proceeds benefit Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless.
The Off The Square Players present “The Gin Game” March 13, 14 and 15 at Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. March 13 and 14, 2 p.m. March 15. Tickets $15, can be purchased at the door, at East Troy House or at www.brownpapertickets.com. Portion of proceeds will fund a park bench for the East Troy Dog Park.
Other happenings
Culver’s FUNdraiser Night with Kisses from Keegan and Friends is March 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Culver’s, 151 N. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Guests can learn more about the May 16 Super Hero Shuffle, Kisses from Keegan’s 5k/10k run/walk event.
The Big Taste is March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bottle Shop 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Over 35 wines served at a total of six stations, a try-before-you-buy opportunity with light appetizers. Call 262-348-9463 for more details.
Meat raffle March 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 332 Fellows Bar & Grill, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Various ticket deals, starting at six tickets for $5. Buy 20 tickets for $10, receive one red ticket for every $10 spent. Save the red ticket to win half a steer at the end of the season. Visit 332 Fellows Facebook page for more details.
Super Hero Breakfast March 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Fathers and sons can participate dressed as their favorite super heroes, enjoying breakfast, a do-it-yourself project and complete an obstacle course. Professional photographer will also be on hand. Cost is $5, with registration required in advance to prepare meals. Visit www.trinitychurchfamily.com to register and obtain more information.
Randall School’s sixth annual ShamRock ‘n Run Fun Run/Walk is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Twin Lakes Country Club, 1230 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Registration is now open. Visit www.ShamRockNRunRandall.com to register and for more details.
Candlelight hike March 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be served. Bonfire after hike, weather permitting. Current Wisconsin State Park sticker or a $5 special event sticker required. Parking limit 200 cars.