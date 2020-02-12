Happenings: The biggest date night of the year

There are plenty of opportunities to make the biggest date night of the year one to remember.

Valentine's Day is Friday, Feb. 14, but throughout the week, there are numerous dinner specials and events in the area designed to celebrate love and romance.

Get an early start Thursday, Feb. 13, at Ultimate Ladies Night from 9 p.m. to midnight at Thumb's Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Women pay $5 cover to drink for free. DJ Jones supplies the music.

For a different date night environment, Candles & Charcuterie is Feb. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Looking for love? There's a Traffic Light Party Feb. 14, at 8 p.m., at Holly's Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva. According to the Facebook event page, guests who wear red are taken, while those who wear green are single and those wearing yellow are in "it's complicated" status, but it doesn't hurt to ask.