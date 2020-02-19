Lake Geneva artist designs ski race poster

Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
“I love the simplicity of images and the feeling of allowing the viewer to fill in the blanks,” he said. “Using classic imagery allows me to engage with the viewer while creating an approachable, Mayberry-esque feel to my works.”
An Art Institute of Colorado graduate, Aspinall has won awards and received accolades from various institutions, including the American Society of Illustrators Annual, Graphis Magazine and, in 2007, the Art Institute of Colorado Hall of Fame.
Ryan Paegelow, left, and John Quinonez, both of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay, work Feb. 7 at the roof level of the Riviera on a repair and restoration project for the lakefront landmark. Go to lakegenevanews.net for more photos.
Crew member John Quinonez of Badger Scaffold uses a drill Feb. 7 to affix reinforced plastic tenting to guard against harsh weather conditions on the scaffolding at the Riviera landmark in downtown Lake Geneva.
Crew member Ryan Paegelow pauses Feb. 7 during work at the rooftop level of the Riviera, where Badger Scaffold of Green Bay is assembling scaffolding for a restoration project on the Lake Geneva tourism mecca.
Cody Skowronski, left, joins other crew members from Badger Scaffold as they enjoy relatively mild weather Feb. 7 while preparing the construction site at the Riviera on the lakefront in downtown Lake Geneva.
John Quinonez of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay works Feb. 7 high atop the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva to install heavy plastic tenting to protect crews during the lakefront landmark's restoration project.
Enjoying a light moment on construction scaffolding high atop the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva are Badger Scaffold crew members, from left, Cody Skowronski, Matt Christensen, John Quinonez and Ryan Paegelow.
Photos: Crews get started on historic lakefront Riviera restoration project
Take a trip to the top of the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva as work begins on a historic restoration of the lakefront tourism mecca with installation of scaffolding all around the building for what could become a two-year project.
1 of 15
A chain-link fence has been erected around the Riviera as construction crews prepare for a repair and restoration project that could take two years on the Lake Geneva lakefront landmark.
Scott Williams
Wearing a hard hat bearing a Chicago Bears logo, Matt Christensen, left, of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay, works with fellow crew members at the roof level of the Riviera.
Scott Williams
Ryan Paegelow of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay smiles Feb. 7 while working to assemble the scaffolding for the Riviera repair and restoration project.
Scott Williams
Working at the rooftop level of the Riviera, crew members from Badger Scaffold in Green Bay work Feb. 7 to prepare scaffolding along the outside of the Lake Geneva landmark.
Scott Williams
The scaffolding is going up along the outside of the Riviera as construction work gets underway on a historic repair and restoration effort on the Lake Geneva landmark.
Scott Williams
Ryan Paegelow, left, and John Quinonez, both of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay, work Feb. 7 at the roof level of the Riviera on a repair and restoration project for the lakefront landmark. Go to lakegenevanews.net for more photos.
Scott Williams
Scaffolding at the rooftop level of the Riviera overlooks downtown Lake Geneva as construction crews prepare Feb. 7 for a historic restoration of the lakefront landmark.
Scott Williams
Working way up in the air, crew members Matt Christensen, left, and Ryan Paegelow of Badger Scaffold confer atop scaffolding overlooking the lake on the south side of the Riviera.
Scott Williams
Crew member John Quinonez of Badger Scaffold uses a drill Feb. 7 to affix reinforced plastic tenting to guard against harsh weather conditions on the scaffolding at the Riviera landmark in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams
Crew member Ryan Paegelow pauses Feb. 7 during work at the rooftop level of the Riviera, where Badger Scaffold of Green Bay is assembling scaffolding for a restoration project on the Lake Geneva tourism mecca.
Scott Williams
Scaffolding is assembled along the west side of the Riviera as crews prepare for a repair and restoration project that is expected to start with a new roof.
Scott Williams
Cody Skowronski, left, joins other crew members from Badger Scaffold as they enjoy relatively mild weather Feb. 7 while preparing the construction site at the Riviera on the lakefront in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams
John Quinonez of Badger Scaffold in Green Bay works Feb. 7 high atop the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva to install heavy plastic tenting to protect crews during the lakefront landmark's restoration project.
Scott Williams
A crew member walks toward the main entrance of the Riviera as scaffolding is assembled Feb. 7 for the start of a historic repair and restoration project on the lakefront landmark.
Scott Williams
Enjoying a light moment on construction scaffolding high atop the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva are Badger Scaffold crew members, from left, Cody Skowronski, Matt Christensen, John Quinonez and Ryan Paegelow.