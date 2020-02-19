Lake Geneva artist designs ski race poster

Aspinall poster

Neal Aspinall’s poster for the 46th annual American Birkebeiner.

 Contributed,

Lake Geneva’s Neal Aspinall created the poster for the 46th annual American Birkebeiner, North America’s largest cross-country ski race.

Each year, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation unveils a commemorative poster in honor of its Birkie Week activities, which started Wednesday, Feb. 19, and run through Sunday, Feb. 23, in Hayward.

Aspinall, a nationally renowned illustrator and graphic artist, is an aficionado of retro Americana-style advertising.

“I love the simplicity of images and the feeling of allowing the viewer to fill in the blanks,” he said. “Using classic imagery allows me to engage with the viewer while creating an approachable, Mayberry-esque feel to my works.”

An Art Institute of Colorado graduate, Aspinall has won awards and received accolades from various institutions, including the American Society of Illustrators Annual, Graphis Magazine and, in 2007, the Art Institute of Colorado Hall of Fame.

For more about Aspinall, visit www.NealAspinall.com.

Visit www.Birkie.com for more about the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation and the event.

