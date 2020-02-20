Lakeland Players go 'Barefoot' starting Feb. 21

ELKHORN — Run barefoot in the park with the Lakeland Players.

The community theater group’s production of “Barefoot in the Park” is the next two weekends at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

In the play, Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit looking for the latest kick.

After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor in the attic, Velasco.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Directing “Barefoot” is Mary Nugent, of East Troy, with assistance frmo Amy Butak, of Lake Geneva.

The cast includes Anne and Brian Wales, of Elkhorn; Tim West, of East Troy; John Roberts, Mukwonago; Brendan Gaughan, of Woodstock, Illinois; and Meredyth Morrison, Palmyra.

Performances are Feb. 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 23 and March 1 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, ordered online at www.lakeland-players.org, or reserved at the door by calling 262-728-5578.