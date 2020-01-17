Live art demo Jan. 23 at Gallery 223

Leslie Wiercioch will demonstrate cold wax and oil techniques in a step-by-step progression to create a painting Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m., at Gallery 223 in Lake Geneva.
Located at 223 Broad St., the free event is held by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation and it is open to the public.
Wiercioch works in several different mediums, including acrylics, encaustic and cold wax and is known locally as an expert faux finisher.
She has taught furniture painting classes and, recently, became involved in the design and remodeling of the former Millie’s Pancake Haus, which is now Rosewood and the Fire to Fork Restaurant, in Delavan.
Members of the arts foundation also have their work on display in area businesses throughout the month of January.
Two have their art at area libraries.
Cynthia Walker has a display at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva; and Sybil Klug at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana.
The following artists have their work at businesses in Lake Geneva this month.
Chris Statler, Lily Pots, 605 W. Main St.
Laurie Sell, The Olive Oil Shops, 221 Broad St.
Sharon Larson, Town Bank, 567 Broad St.
Kim Alba and Lisa Blackowicz, The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.
The foundation’s Gallery 223 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For more information on membership and more, visit www.genevalakesfoundation.org.