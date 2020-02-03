Local artists featured in Gallery 223 exhibit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Nearly 100 works of art by locals is featured in the latest exhibit at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation's Gallery 223.

The show features original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pastel drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass works, photographs, prints and cards — all created by members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.

All work is 10 percent off the regular price during the exhibit, which runs until Feb. 23.

Over 100 artists from the area have joined the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, enjoying the opportunity to show their work in the regular series of gallery exhibits, network with fellow artists, attend the monthly art demonstrations and volunteer time to staff the gallery.

Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, and is open to the public for free every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, email genevalakeartsfoundation@gmail.com.