Meet the artist

Sybil Brauneis Klug
Primary medium: Acrylic paint

Where to see her art: The Geneva Lake Art Foundation is featuring Klug’s work this month at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Fun fact: The paintings displayed at the library were completed in Monet’s garden, Giverny, France.

From the artist: “Using a limited palette — warm and cool red, warm and cool yellow, warm and cool blue and white — I love the excitement of mixing and combining colors. To me, this is the joy of painting.”

