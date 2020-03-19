Need & desire: A look at Lake Geneva's newest theater

“Beth and I always had a great partnership when we were located next to the Bottle Shop, and when I had the opportunity to hand the venue off to her, I knew she would do great things with it,” said Crist.

Tumas wanted to add to the number of fun venues in Lake Geneva.

She renovated the place, extending the shabby chic/industrial loft design scheme of The Bottle Shop into the theater’s annex, and found herself with a hit right out the gate.

Tickets to Grapevine’s monthly comedy nights sold out the first night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“If I’m selling out a show, that tells me there’s a need, there’s a desire,” Tumas said.

She’s increasing the comedy nights to twice a month during the summer.

With the number of stand-up comedy events growing in the area, Tumas believes what sets hers apart are the number of performers.

Four to five comedians perform at each show.

There are also two shows a night. Each one lasts about an hour and 20 minutes.

Another success was musician Tim Johnson. “He’ll be back,” said Tumas,” a frequent visitor.”