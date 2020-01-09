Sonic tonic: Local music fan picks most relaxing albums ever made

You probably need a break, and listening to relaxing music can go a long way to giving you the rest you deserve.

We often think of music as a means to get the blood pumping, the mind racing, the party started — but it has an important role in stress relief.

Its benefits are numerous, ranging from improving sleep and study habits to lowering blood pressure and even increase the rate by which our bodies heal.

I am not a music therapist, but I have been an avid fan of relaxation music for about 20 years.

The following list of the most relaxing albums I have ever heard consists of music that excludes some of the key elements commonly found in today’s pop songs.

There are no hooks, thunderous rhythms or rapid tempos. In most cases, there are no vocals — and if there are, well, there are no lyrics.

So find a comfortable place to relax, grab a pair of headphones and play any of these 10 albums, probably at a low volume.

10. Steve Roach, “Quiet Music 1”