Stassen-Walker book art in library

Throughout the month, artwork from Cynthia Stassen-Walker’s book “The Beauty of Barns” is on display at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

A writer, musician and longtime Lake Geneva resident, Stassen-Walker published the book in 2016.

It contains verses as well as barns from Walworth and Jefferson counties, and as she traveled the karaoke scene, Stassen-Walker’s poetry evolved into songs. She has an album named after a carnival game, “Chicken S—- Bingo,” and is working on another album of original songs as well as science fiction novel.

Stassen-Walker has also written for Southern Lakes Publishing and the former area publication The Week. She appeared in The Good Company’s community theater, is a former president of the Walworth County Toastmasters, and is a Walworth County Master Gardener and member of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.

Each month, the library partners with the foundation to feature an artist’s work in the library. For more information, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or the library’s Facebook page.