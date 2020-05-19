Virtual watercolor exhibit runs throughout May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITEWATER — Madison Watercolor Society launched a virtual exhibition this month on the Whitewater Arts Alliance website.

It can be viewed from now through May 31 at www.whitewaterarts.org/madison-watercolor-society-virtual-exhibition.

The show, “Things We Look Forward To,” is the first virtual exhibition for the society, which selects members through a jurying process and holds monthly critiques and workshops.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the society can no longer hold events.

Working with the Whitewater Arts Alliance, society members have their watercolors presented online.

“At this time when so many of our normal day-to-day activities have been disrupted by COVID-19, we are glad that we can provide these images as both balm and distraction,” said society president Elizabeth Sawyer Kelly.

The watercolor paintings featured in the exhibition are grouped into categories such as people, animals and travel.

Works can be purchased, but prices do not include shipping charges.

For more about the Madison Watercolor Society, visit madisonwatercolorsociety.org.