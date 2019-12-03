Artsy Holiday Market now open

Get inspired for holiday shopping with a visit to the now open Artsy Holiday Market, which runs through Jan. 7 at Gallery 223 in downtown Lake Geneva.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is hosting the annual market event, which features a treasure trove of art-inspired, handmade items.

Seasonal holiday artwork, decorations and gift items will be available at the market, including work from local artists.

Guests can enjoy a variety of paintings, prints, wood carvings, photographs, jewelry, sculpture, cards and more.

Also available are art classes for children and adults of all skill levels and foundation memberships.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

More than 150 artists from the area have joined the foundation, which provides them the opportunity to show their work in the regular series of gallery exhibits, network with fellow artists, attend the monthly art demonstrations and volunteer time to staff the gallery.

Membership is open to anyone interested in the arts and offers options to show artwork at the gallery.

Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

The gallery is open to the public, free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.