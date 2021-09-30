Audition for Elkhorn theater group's 'Elf' musical Oct. 4, 5

ELKHORN — The Lakeland Players is looking to cast its next production, “Elf the Musical.”

Auditions are Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4 and 5, at 7 p.m.

The auditions will be held at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Based on the much loved 2003 film that starred Will Ferrell, the musical will be performed Dec. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19.

In the movie “Elf,” an oversized elf played by Ferrell travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father.

The Players are looking for eight performers, ages 16 and older, and six children ages 8 to 15.

Those who audition will read from the script and be expected to prepare a short song to sing.

Adult cast members are required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks backstage.

For more information about the auditions, call director Pamela Beck-Danovich at 262-325-0540.

For more about the Lakeland Players, visit lakeland-players.org.