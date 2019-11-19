Audubon society receiving Good Earth Award

EAST TROY — The Lakeland Audubon Society will receive the Good Earth Award at the 2019 Holidazzle holiday brunch Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11:30 a.m.
The brunch will be held at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy.
The Good Earth Award is now a $500 prize donated to a Walworth County organization or individual for demonstrable work to care for the environment.
The award is given by the Good Earth Church of the Divine, of East Troy.
For nearly 50 years, the Lakeland Audubon Society has taught about caring for birds that live and migrate through Southeast Wisconsin.
The society holds an annual bird seed sale to feed the birds and raise funds for its monthly programs.
Each month, the society conducts educational aviary programs, often with guest speakers.
In a statement from Good Earth, society president Kevin Dickey said the award money will support a collaboration with the Lake Geneva Avian Committee and its pilot elementary schools project to develop citizen scientists dedicated to birds.
Past Good Earth Award winners include Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in 2012; Kettle Moraine Land Trust in 2013; Wild Ones Kettle Moraine Chapter in 2014; Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in 2015; Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital in 2016; East Troy Lake Association Founders in 2017; and Climbing Tree Child Care and Family Education Center in 2018.
To attend the Dec. 8 brunch, tickets are $25. Ages 10 and under are free.
Limited seating available. Call 262-684-5193 to reserve a seat.