Aug. 18-28 live music; Venetian Fest lineup and more Lake Geneva music

The big gigs

This week, many artists are performing at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival and the Lake Geneva Blues Fest.

The 59th annual Venetian Fest is Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, at Flat Iron, Seminary and Library parks in Lake Geneva.

In addition to fireworks, a carnival, lighted boat parade, waterski show and local food vendors, the event continues to host local acts at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion in Flat Iron Park.

Kicking off the live music aspect of Venetian is Bella Cain, which performs Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Tom Petty tribute Petty Union plays Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Friday, Aug. 20, Lunchmoney Bullies supplies the music from 8 p.m. to midnight.