Author will speak at April 8 Join the Movement gala

DELAVAN — Author Theresa Flores will appear at an April 8 gala at Lake Lawn Resort sponsored by Join the Movement Events Inc.

Community education is the focus of the event, which was originally set for Jan. 11 but postponed due to a spike in Southeastern Wisconsin Covid cases.

The main speaker at the April 8 gala is Flores, author of “The Slave Across the Street: The True Story of How an American Teen Survived the World of Human Trafficking.”

Proving that trafficking can happen anywhere, Flores will share her experience of being blackmailed into sex trafficking at night while attending high school during the day in Michigan.

Sex trafficking of teen girls has filled international headlines in recent weeks as the former girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein was tried in New York on charges of helping him find girls as young as 14 to provide massages that eventually turned into sex. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who befriended the girls and introduced them to Epstein, was convicted of five of the six charges against her.

“The Maxwell case put the spotlight on how predators take advantage of vulnerable people,” said Dawn Heath-Fiedler, founder and president of Join the Movement. “That case happened in metropolitan New York, but human trafficking also happens right here in rural Wisconsin. We want people to learn the signs of trafficking and how they can help stop it. JTM focuses our education on what human trafficking looks like in the rural areas.”

As Flores shares her personal story, she engages her audience and educates about human trafficking across the Midwest and the rest of the country. She talks about how young people are drawn in or tricked into servitude, and what we can do to help those people escape the life.

Presenting sponsors for the educational evening are Kunes RV/Auto/Trucks/Commercial and Lake Lawn Resort. The theme is “A Garden Party,” with a silent auction to follow the speaker.

Ticket are $75 each and include a VIP reception, hors d’oeuvres and desserts at 5:30 p.m., followed by Flores’ presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Lake Lawn Resort is located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

For tickets, go to jtme.org/fundraiser.

For more information about the event or how to help stop trafficking, contact Dawn Heath-Fiedler at dawn@jtme.org.