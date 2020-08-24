Authorfest 2020 extended through August

Carol Paur is one of the 24 authors participating in Authorfest 2020, which now runs through Aug. 31.
Robb Chase, writer and Authorfest co-founder.
A local online event connecting readers to authors will go on a little longer than expected.
Originally slated from July to Aug. 13, Authorfest 2020 is now extended to Aug. 31.
Authorfest 2020 is the virtual version of the Beachside Authorfest event, an annual summer gathering of area writers sponsored by the Lake Geneva Public Library, the Friends of the Lake Geneva Library and Breadloaf Books.
While previously located in Library Park, the event went online this year at
www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/beachside-authorfest.
This year, 24 authors are participating in the event, including Authorfest co-founder Robb Chase, Michelle Caffrey, Pamela S. Meyers, Carol Paur, Judith Rolfs, Sonnette Tippens and others.
“Authors are pleased we are still able to offer this showcase virtually,” said Friends of the Lake Geneva Library Authorfest Coordinator Chris Brookes. “They’re excited about the opportunity.”
For more information, call the Lake Geneva Public Library at (262) 249-5299 or visit the library’s Facebook page.
A look at the concept
Surrounded by Playboy Bunnies, Hugh Hefner, center, views a model of the Lake Geneva Playboy Club site.
File photo, Regional News
Fire in the hole
Hugh Hefner, center, presses a red button, setting off a dynamite charge to blow a hole in a hill once called Indian Knob. The charge was set off during a ceremony in August 1966 on the site of what would become the Lake Geneva Playboy Club, which opened in 1968.
File photo, Regional News
Under construction
The Lake Geneva Playboy Club was built on over 1,300 acres of converted farmland. It opened in May 1968.
File photo, Regional News
Goofin' around
A trio of Playboy bunnies have some fun on construction equipment at the site of what would become the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
Grand opening
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, center, is joined by Bunnies using water in a ceremony marking the grand opening of the Lake Geneva Playboy Club in May 1968.
File photo, Regional News
Early days
Playboy Bunnies gathered outside at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
A taste of glamour
Inside the Lake Geneva Playboy Club, which operated from May 1968 to December 1981.
File photo, Regional News
Jobs
At one time, an estimated 250 jobs were held at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
The Bunnies
Diana Peterson, far right, joins other Lake Geneva Playboy Club Bunnies and a customer at the club. A Bunny was a club waitress, and between 1960 and 1988, Playboy Club Bunnies were selected through auditions.
File photo, Regional News
Inspection
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, left, inspects a group of Bunnies after the bunny costume underwent a redesign for the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
Gregory Hines
Among celebrities who came to the Lake Geneva Playboy Club was Gregory Hines, the legendary actor/dancer/singer, considered to be the greatest tap dancer of all time. Hines, left, appears here with club maitre d' Jerry Pawlak, center.
File photo, Regional News
Ann-Margaret
Perhaps best known for her roles in "Bye Bye Birdie," "Tommy" and "Grumpy Old Men," actress Ann-Margaret also visited the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
The Smothers Brothers
Playboy Club maitre d' Jerry Pawlak, center, greets the musical-comedy duo The Smothers Brothers at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club. The Smothers Brothers were an American folk singing and comedy act that hosted a TV variety show in the late 1960s.
File photo, Regional News
1976
In 1976, up to 100 women were Bunnies at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
Circus time
Lake Geneva Playboy Club Bunnies with a circus elephant.
File photo, Regional News
Playboy Club: Cake version
Christie Hefner, second from right, daughter of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, cuts a cake shaped like the Lake Geneva Playboy Club in the summer of 1980.
File photo, Regional News
Reunion
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, center, is surrounded by former Lake Geneva Playboy Club employees at a reunion event.
File photo, Regional News
50th anniversary
In 2018 — 50 years after the Playboy Club opened — a special anniversary took place, allowing people such as ex-Bunnies (left) Liz Cocroft and Pattie Geldermann the chance to look over old photos and share memories.
File photo, Regional News
Cocktails
Former Bunnies (left) April Brown and Tana Lambert, spend time together over cocktails at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club 50th anniversary party.
File photo, Regional News
Today
The former Lake Geneva Playboy is now the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Over 25 years ago, the Marcus Corporation purchased and renovated the property.
File photo, Regional News
