Authorfest 2020 extended through August

A local online event connecting readers to authors will go on a little longer than expected.

Originally slated from July to Aug. 13, Authorfest 2020 is now extended to Aug. 31.

Authorfest 2020 is the virtual version of the Beachside Authorfest event, an annual summer gathering of area writers sponsored by the Lake Geneva Public Library, the Friends of the Lake Geneva Library and Breadloaf Books.

While previously located in Library Park, the event went online this year at www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/beachside-authorfest.

This year, 24 authors are participating in the event, including Authorfest co-founder Robb Chase, Michelle Caffrey, Pamela S. Meyers, Carol Paur, Judith Rolfs, Sonnette Tippens and others.

“Authors are pleased we are still able to offer this showcase virtually,” said Friends of the Lake Geneva Library Authorfest Coordinator Chris Brookes. “They’re excited about the opportunity.”

For more information, call the Lake Geneva Public Library at (262) 249-5299 or visit the library’s Facebook page.