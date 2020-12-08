Authors in love: Retired Fontana couple writes what they know

When they are not helping each other with their own books, Judith and Wayne Rolfs cannot stop bragging about each other.
From their house in the woods of Fontana, the Rolfs type away as squirrels, birds and deer frolic among the trees outside their window.
Originally from Arlington Heights, Illinois, the retired couple have been together 63 years, married 58. Together, the Rolfs raised four children, built fruitful careers and chased their dreams.
They even saw one of their children beat cancer under unusual circumstances. Judith wrote about it in “Love Always, Mom,” one of the 22 books she published since 1985.
At age 18, David Rolfs was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lymphoma, which became leukemia.
Not long after the discovery, David’s leg was shattered by a drunk driver while jogging in the Delavan area. The driver loaded David into his car and took him to the hospital, which Wayne believes saved his son’s life.
Judith said David was one of the first patients at UW-Madison to undergo an experimental bone marrow transplant.
Others had died receiving such treatment, said Judith.
But David’s procedure was a success. After receiving bone marrow from his sister, Tamara Swan, he went on to obtain a doctor’s degree and chair the history department at Brookfield Academy, in Brookfield.
However, early predictions from doctors were not positive.
“One doctor said just take him on a long trip, he’s not going to make it,” said Wayne.
Judith said she wrote “Love Always, Mom,” to give people hope, especially in times when doctors may not have hope to give.
Like David, Judith also holds a doctor’s degree, but hers is in psychology.
A former teacher and marriage and family counselor, writing was always part of her life. Since 1985, Judith has written 22 books — everything from child development and family relationship books to mystery thrillers set in Lake Geneva.
She said she has sold over 100,000 copies. Her first book, “Parent’s Treasure Box of Ideas,” was recently released in an updated version.
Wayne just released his third book — “Thoughts For Today, Words For Tomorrow Volume 2,” a inspirational collection of Christian Bible meditations.
A former golf pro and vice president Puritan Industries in Chicago, Wayne started Silver Sands Golf Academy in 1975. He also taught golf for about 10 years at Nippersink Resort, in Bloomfield.
“Now, he is really a writer,” said Judith.
Wayne writes nearly every day for his private blog, a mailing list in which he distributes his musings to over 60 people.
It began with a desire to impart some helpful wisdom to his family after he retired.
His niece suggested he collect his writings in a book because she was saving his emails for her children, so they would know how he was as a person.
This prompted the first “Thoughts For Today, Words For Tomorrow.”
“I never planned to write a book,” said Wayne.
On the cover of both “Thoughts” books are Wayne’s initials — WTR.
Those letters hold another meaning for Judith.
“I said it stands for wisdom truth and righteousness because I think he has wonderful messages,” she said.
Spirituality is important to Wayne and Judith.
When asked about the secret to a successful marriage, Judith put God on her list of ingredients, along with patience and a sense of humor.
“It helps very much that we both have the same spiritual values, that we enjoy every single day of life and look forward to it,” she said. “But we know it’s a gift from God and we acknowledge that and acknowledge Him in everything.”
Wayne said the glimmer of romance they were both influenced by is still there.
He admitted that he could never apologize when they first married, but as he grew older, he realized the importance of affirming Judith.
“She loves words, because she’s a writer, so every day I call her my flower and I say, ‘My purpose in life is to keep you happy,’” Wayne said.
For more about the books of Judith and Wayne Rolfs, visit www.judithrolfs.com or email jwrolfs@gmail.com.
