Authors in love: Retired Fontana couple writes what they know

When they are not helping each other with their own books, Judith and Wayne Rolfs cannot stop bragging about each other.

From their house in the woods of Fontana, the Rolfs type away as squirrels, birds and deer frolic among the trees outside their window.

Originally from Arlington Heights, Illinois, the retired couple have been together 63 years, married 58. Together, the Rolfs raised four children, built fruitful careers and chased their dreams.

They even saw one of their children beat cancer under unusual circumstances. Judith wrote about it in “Love Always, Mom,” one of the 22 books she published since 1985.

At age 18, David Rolfs was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lymphoma, which became leukemia.

Not long after the discovery, David’s leg was shattered by a drunk driver while jogging in the Delavan area. The driver loaded David into his car and took him to the hospital, which Wayne believes saved his son’s life.

Judith said David was one of the first patients at UW-Madison to undergo an experimental bone marrow transplant.

Others had died receiving such treatment, said Judith.