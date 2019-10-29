WHITEWATER — Take a hike, learn about the world outside.
An Autumn Ecology Hike is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at Natureland Park, W8338 Territorial Road, Whitewater.
Led by Greg Rajsky — executive director of the Kettle Moraine Land Trust — the hike offers education about the outdoors, such as how wildlife prepare for the coming winter and why leaves change color.
The hike is presented by the Walworth County Parks Department and the trust, which receives support of its education programs in part through a grant from the Gaylord and Dorotyh Donnelley Foundation.
Space is limited for the free event.
Reservations should be made by Oct. 31, for groups of up to four people.
Email info@kmlandtrust.org with the names of group members.
Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
People will meet at the park shelter for the hike.